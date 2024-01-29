Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A water company has apologised after raw sewage spilled out onto a street in Leicester. John Eckersley, a resident living near where the discharge occurred, reported the incident to Severn Trent on Wednesday 24 January.

He said there was a “garden pond full of sewage” that was “bubbling” onto the pavement on the corner of Ashby Road and Iveshead Road in Shepshed, near Loughborough. He added that he was “absolutely stunned” that it was of “no great urgency” to Severn Trent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told LeicestershireLive: “It's on my regular dog-walking route. [With] the weather being windy and rainy, it [the smell] wasn’t too bad. When you see the state of it, it is bad. Think of a garden pond full of sewage. It’s bubbling onto the pavement and then going down the road into another drain. I was very surprised to see it. But I’m absolutely stunned that it's really of no great urgency [to Severn Trent].”

Severn Trent has issued an apology after raw sewage has spilled out on a street in Leicester. (Photo: PA)

He added: “I had a conversation with them that they would go to it in five days. So they didn’t really have much urgency. In a previous job I used to clean toilets out on canal boats and we were terrified of leaving anything like that out.”

Severn Trent has apologised to residents in the area and said a team was “on-site to investigate the cause of the issue”. Daniel Borst, network operations lead for Leicestershire at Severn Trent said: “We would like to apologise to residents of Ashby Road for the sewer flooding that they’ve experienced. Any type of flooding can be distressing, and a team is already on site to investigate the cause of the issue, get it resolved as quickly as possible and undertake a thorough cleanse of the affected area.”