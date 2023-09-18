A witness said he saw toilet paper strewn across the pavement and “absolutely disgusting” murky water gushing out of a drain

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An “absolutely disgusting” sewage spill was spotted yesterday afternoon (17 September) running through a town centre in Cornwall.

Angus Hirst told Cornwall Live he saw an “interesting sewage spill in Falmouth High Street” which was “coming out of the public toilets”.

He added that there was “poo everywhere”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video captured by Hirst, it shows murky brown water gushing out of a drain where the pipe from the gutters runs down the building and spills into.

The filthy water can then be seen flowing rapidly down the hill, towards the town centre.

He said there was toilet paper strewn across the pavement as well as human excrement - which can be seen in the video.

Sewage spill runs through Cornish town with ‘poo everywhere’. (Photo: Angus Hirst)

Sewage spills have blighted beaches across Cornwall over the summer angering both locals, holidaymakers and those campaigning against water pollution. Over the August bank holiday, five beaches were hit with sewage alerts with the public warned not to swim in the water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In July 80% of beaches in Cornwall received a raw sewage alert following heavy rain including in hotspots like Falmouth, Penzance and Looe. At the time environmental group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) told NationalWorld that the group is “not surprised at the sheer number of sewage pollution alerts” as “it’s a result of devastating underinvestment that is systemic across our water industry”.

A SAS spokesperson added: “The blatant disregard for public health and our blue spaces is appalling. Water companies spill sewage come rain or shine, all the while syphoning off tens of billions to shareholders and paying the fat cats at the top huge pay and bonuses.”

The video captured by Hirst comes as an amber weather warning for thunderstorms was put in place yesterday afternoon across parts of Devon and Somerset and parts of south west England and South Wales.

The yellow warning meant that there was a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, danger to life, transport delays, difficult driving conditions and power cuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Locals in Devon and Cornwall have shared photos and videos of dramatic flash-flooding. The Met Office said that almost a month’s worth of rain could fall in the region in less than 24 hours.

The band of rain moved eastwards and cleared by the early hours of this morning (Monday 18 September).

However, the Environment Agency has issued several fresh flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected after midnight in areas including the Cumbrian coastline, the River Cole in Swindon and the River Gwash in Ryhall and Newstead, Lincolnshire.

Conditions are expected to remain “blustery at times” early this week but are likely to be fresher, according to the Met Office.