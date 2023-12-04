The Liberal Democrats have tabled a new law to compensate those who have fallen ill from sewage - with the vote due to take place tonight

The Liberal Democrats have tabled a new law to provide compensation to those who have suffered illness as a result of sewage in the waterways of England and Wales. The new amendment comes in the wake of government statistics released on Friday (December 4) which found a sharp rise in the number of bathing water sites rated as "poor quality." It also comes following environment group Surfers Against Sewage annual report which found that raw sewage was discharged into UK rivers and seas almost 400,000 times last year.

The new amendment would allow anyone who has suffered illness as a direct result of sewage-polluted water to claim compensation. It would also ensure the government establishes a compensation scheme.

The Liberal Democrats said that the Conservatives have “let water firms get away with their destructive ways for far too long” and “there needs to be justice for victims of potential environmental crimes, especially swimmers and families simply wanting to enjoy beaches and lakes.” The party added: “Water company CEOs are pocketing millions in bonuses whilst swimmers get sick. This cannot carry on. If someone is poisoned by sewage, they should be compensated for it.”

What is the amendment?

The Liberal Democrats are calling on water firms to use their profits to fund the scheme that would compensate those who fall ill from sewage water. The new amendment is being tabled to the Government’s Victims and Prisoners Bill. The amendment would cover the following:

Provide for the payment of compensation to people who have become unwell as a result of bathing in water contaminated by sewage.

Make provision in relation to the medical evidence required to support a claim for compensation under the regulations.

How did my MP vote on the amendment?

The vote is due to take place this evening (Tuesday, November 4). We will update this article with the results.