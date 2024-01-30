Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A resident has slammed his local water company and is demanding an apology as raw sewage has been spilling onto streets “since early December”. Paul Jennings, a river activist from Kilham in East Yorkshire, said Yorkshire Water should “apologise for the inconvenience” as it has been “distressing” and “creates a health hazard for residents and pets, especially dogs being walked”.

The 66-year-old told NationalWorld that the water firm “initially repeatedly denied it was sewage and that it was not their responsibility to fix it” and demanded the water company “apologise for its repeated misleading statements”. He said the sewage is overflowing because a “high level of groundwater is being experienced” and Yorkshire Water’s “design has failed” as the “increased volume is causing a failure of the network and the sewage treatment works are unable to process all the diluted sewage.”

Mr Jennings added that “as an interim measure “ Yorkshire Water has “sought approval from the Environment Agency to discharge the excess sewage into the Beck, a globally important flagship chalk stream and SSSI.” The Beck starts in Kilham and ends up in the River Hull. He said Yorkshire Water believes levels of ammonia “are low enough to avoid any serious damage to the Beck” but Mr Jennings believes the water firm “should concede that there will be other pollutants in the discharge that could cause damage to the Beck and they should be investigating ways to mitigate these issues.”

An outraged resident and river activist is demanding an apology from Yorkshire Water as sewage spills onto street "since early December". (Credit: Paul Jennings)

Mr Jennings said the water company needs “to commit to quickly rectifying the long-term problems that have become evident over recent weeks” including a “complete overhaul and repair of the sewer network in the village.” He added that the firm has “mishandled this whole incident from the very first time it was notified of the discharge” and it should “retrain their staff to avoid a repeat of this incident” and “make compensation measures for those impacted.”

A picture of a monitoring borehole near Kilham showing the level of water coming up from the ground. (Credit: Yorkshire Water)

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson confirmed to NationalWorld that “groundwater levels in some parts of the East Riding are at the highest on record for this time of year” due to an “extremely wet autumn that included a series of named storms”. The spokesperson said: “As a result, there are significant natural spring flows around Kilham and some boreholes in the area are around the highest levels recorded. Natural flows coming up from the high groundwater level is producing a significant amount of water, enough to cause the Old Gypsey to flow.

Picture of the Old Gypsey in the village of Kilham. (Credit Paul Jennings)