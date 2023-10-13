Southern Water customers in Kent, Sussex, and Hampshire may experience water supply issues as the water company works to resolve issues

Several households in Sussex are at risk of experiencing “short interruptions or pressure changes” to water supplies today (Friday 13 October). The warning has been issued by Southern Water as its teams carry out urgent maintenance work.

The water company told NationalWorld that there is a “risk” today to households in particular areas of West Sussex but its reservoirs are “much fuller” now meaning that customers are not likely to be impacted. The firm added that it is being “sensible” and “making sure there’s plans in place should any issues arise.”

On its website there are currently six live incidents regarding no water or low pressure problems. These locations include Westbrook in Kent, Preston in Kent, Great Mongeham in Kent, Southwater in Horsham, Worthing, and the Marchwood, Dibden, Hythe, Calshot, Blackfield areas.

In the areas of Marchwood, Dibden, Hythe, Calshot and Blackfield, Southern Water said the water supply issues are due to a technical failure of pumps at its Testwood Water Supply Works and is working “hard to minimise water supply issues to customers’ homes and businesses.” The water company added that at the moment it has received no reports from customers that their water supplies have changed.

The water company warned that if supplies do go off and come back on again customers may “notice some minor discolouration or low pressure” but “this is completely normal and is only temporary.” In Hooklands Lane in Horsham, West Sussex, Southern Water said around 20 properties will be impacted by its repair works today however it expects this work to “take less than three hours” and “we’re sorry for the disruption this is causing.”

It comes after Southern Water customers in Falmer were left with little to no water on Sunday (8 October) due to a burst pipe off the A27. The water firm was also “very sorry” last month when hundreds of households in East Sussex were left affected by issues with water supplies for 10 days in a row. Residents in Rye, Winchelsea and Camber were left to use bottled water due to the incident.

Which areas in southern England are at risk of low water today?

Southern Water has listed the locations which are at risk of having water supply issues today (Friday 13 October). These are: