On Friday 22 September the water company identified an “unknown leak” and has been working to get supplies restored to 4,700 properties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of households in East Sussex were left still affected by issues with water supplies for a 10th consecutive day after a pipe burst.

On Sunday evening (1 October), Southern Water said customers were still experiencing low pressure or intermittent supply in Rye, Camber and Winchelsea. It added that around 350 properties in parts of Rye continue to be affected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Rye, Winchelsea and Camber were left to use bottled water due to the incident.

A water bottle station in Western car park in Camber is open today (Monday 2 October) from 8am to 9pm.

On Friday 22 September Southern Water said it “identified an unknown leak” in the area of its Udimore reservoir that feeds Camber and Rye, to the east of Hastings.

Southern Water ‘very sorry’ homes still without water for 10th day. (Photo: Southern Water)

The water company said as the area is “rural” locating the leak was “incredibly complicated.” It added that after an “extensive search” the company located a burst on the afternoon of Sunday 24 September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Southern Water said it “could not repair the pipe without significant re-zoning of our network”.

By Friday 29 September the water company said it had managed to get supplies restored to around 3,800 properties of the 4,700 affected and on 30 September said it had managed to locate the major leak that had caused the disruption.

Southern Water said: “This has taken longer than we expected as it has been a very complex operation that involved cutting thick vegetation along with digging deep trenches in a rural area.”

The water company said as the area is “rural” locating the leak was “incredibly complicated”. (Photo: Southern Water)

Still there are around 350 customers in the Rye area who have low pressure or intermittent supply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Southern Water said it is “working on a solution to allow us to restore mains supply water to the Rye Town areas” and is “very sorry for the impact this is having”.

In a statement, Southern Water said it was continuing to deliver bottled water and monitor water pressure, but urged anyone with supply issues to contact them on 0330 303 0368.

In an update today (Monday 2 October), the water company said all of its customers are now back in supply “with 350 customers who had low pressure or intermittent supply being brought back into supply overnight.”

It added: “Tankers are still pouring water into our network in some areas while we recharge the network. Bottled water stations use will be monitored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We appreciate your patience and help by contacting us to hep us fix the problems with low pressure and intermittent supplies.”

It comes after a report by Ofwat found the water company failed to meet 13 key categories on reducing pollution, leakage and supply interruptions. Singer and sewage activist Feargal Sharkey slammed the water company for “scraping the bottom of the barrel”.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Sharkey challenged the CEO of Southern Water to drink a glass of sewage the firm claims to be 95% rainwater and said he will donate £1,000 to charity if Lawrence Gosden accepts his dare.