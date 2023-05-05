Surfers Against Sewage made the “beautifully disgusting” creation to challenge the government’s inaction on water pollution ahead of a mass protest this month

Surfers Against Sewage has created a surfboard out of raw waste and recycled materials from the sea in a bid to challenge the UK government’s inaction on water pollution.

The surfboard, dubbed the ‘Floater’, is made up of raw sewage from the sea that has been turned into resin, while two transparent windows at the top display the two litres of sewage water contained within.

The charity commissioned Cornwall-based sustainable designer and owner of Benthos Surf Niall Jones to make the creation in collaboration with creative agency Mr President.

It is intended to highlight that raw sewage in the sea is making swimming and surfing across the UK untenable.

Jake Smith, a creative at the agency, said the surfboard is “an act of defiance and a middle finger to the polluters, from all the people who suffer.”

Surfers Against Sewage makes surfboard using raw waste as ‘middle finger to polluters’. (Photo: Surfers Against Sewage)

He added: “We wanted to create something that raised awareness of the issue. And that was how the ‘beautifully disgusting’ Floater was born.”

It comes after research by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) published on Wednesday (4 May) revealed a damning distrust in water companies amid ongoing outrage at the levels of pollution in UK waterways.

Seven in 10 (72%) say the UK government should be doing more to tackle sewage pollution, while an even bigger proportion (85%) think water company regulators need to do more to make sure water firms reduce sewage pollution.

Additionally, two-thirds (69%) say sewage pollution puts them off going into the sea and rivers in the UK.

It comes after SAS last year found evidence of 143 ‘dry spills’ - sewage overflows that occurred when there had been no rain for two days - indicating potentially illegal activity by water companies.

The surfboard, dubbed the ‘Floater’, is made up of raw sewage from the sea that has been turned into resin. (Photo: Surfers Against Sewage)

SAS is now calling on the public to “rise up against the polluters” and join the charity as it stages a mass paddle-out protest across the UK on Saturday 20 May.

A map on the SAS website highlights all the locations protests will be held, as well as information on how to get involved.

The group is calling for an end to sewage discharges into UK bathing waters and a 90% reduction in sewage discharges by 2030.

Josh Harris, head of communications at SAS, said: “We’re urging anyone who feels passionately about protecting our blue spaces to join us on 20 May as we rise up against the polluters and stage a mass paddle-out protest across the UK.

