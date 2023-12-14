This leaves two men bailed on suspicion of criminal damage, months after the shock illegal felling

The second person arrested in connection to the illegal felling of the famed Sycamore Gap tree will face no further action, police have said.

Northumbria Police's investigation into what happened in the dramatic dip between two hills - where the tree once stood alongside Hadrian's Wall - on the night of 27 September is ongoing. One of the UK's most photographed trees, the sycamore was discovered lying on its side the next morning. A sixteen-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage that same day, but on 16 November the force said he too would face no further action.

This week, the force has said the second person arrested, a man in his 60s, has been told the same. Two men in their 30s remain on bail, a spokesperson continued, as officers pledged again that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Two people arrested in connection with the illegal felling will now face no further action, police say (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies told PA: “I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice.

“Sycamore Gap is an iconic part of our region’s landscape and we know just how much outrage this incident has caused," she continued. “As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could help progress us the investigation."

She also urged people to avoid speculation, and to take care with the information they shared and posted on social media, "as this could have repercussions for our investigation". Anyone with any information can call Northumbria Police on 101, or use the Tell Us Something page on the force’s website.

The National Trust - which manages the site - cut up the 50-foot fallen tree and removed it from the site by crane in mid-October. It was put into safe storage at a trust site, with workers keeping the trunk in large sections to keep options open on what could be done with it in the future. There is also hope the tree may live on through a number of seeds and cutting taken, with experts finding a number showed signs of being viable.