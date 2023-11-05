Thames Water has declared a major incident as thousands have been left without water - and thousands more will lose supply

Thames Water has declared a major incident as thousands have been left without water - and thousands more will lose supply. (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

An issue at Thames Water treatment works has left 20,000 people without water on Sunday (5 November) and a major incident has been declared. The outage has been caused due to issues at the Shalford treatment works, following Storm Ciarán which battered the country last week.

Many living in Godalming, Farncombe, Milford, Witley and Bramley have reported no water at all since Saturday evening (4 November). Water outages surrounding Guildford and Godalming could impact up to 40,000 properties, and Thames Water customers are asked to collect water for vulnerable neighbours who might not have access by Guildford Borough Council.

Jeremy Hunt, the MP for the area, said a major incident had been declared. Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Chancellor said he was very concerned and had spoken to the CEO of Thames Water, Cathryn Ross. Mr Hunt said he was told by the CEO at 2.50pm that 13,500 customers did not have water and a further 6,500 were expected to lose supply shortly.

He posted on X: “The site controls at Shalford Water Treatment Works have been reset and they’re testing turbidity at low water production volumes. If this is successful, they can increase production to a level that will restore supply.”

One user replied: “Unreal, the state of our water companies and the wholesale neglect and impact on people and the environment is all on YOUR watch. Do something.” While another user posted on X: “How is this company still allowed to go on, time to nationalise it.”