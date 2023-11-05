Thames Water: Major incident declared as over 13,000 with no water - and a further 6,500 to lose supply
Thames Water has declared a major incident as thousands have been left without water - and thousands more will lose supply
An issue at Thames Water treatment works has left 20,000 people without water on Sunday (5 November) and a major incident has been declared. The outage has been caused due to issues at the Shalford treatment works, following Storm Ciarán which battered the country last week.
Many living in Godalming, Farncombe, Milford, Witley and Bramley have reported no water at all since Saturday evening (4 November). Water outages surrounding Guildford and Godalming could impact up to 40,000 properties, and Thames Water customers are asked to collect water for vulnerable neighbours who might not have access by Guildford Borough Council.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jeremy Hunt, the MP for the area, said a major incident had been declared. Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Chancellor said he was very concerned and had spoken to the CEO of Thames Water, Cathryn Ross. Mr Hunt said he was told by the CEO at 2.50pm that 13,500 customers did not have water and a further 6,500 were expected to lose supply shortly.
He posted on X: “The site controls at Shalford Water Treatment Works have been reset and they’re testing turbidity at low water production volumes. If this is successful, they can increase production to a level that will restore supply.”
One user replied: “Unreal, the state of our water companies and the wholesale neglect and impact on people and the environment is all on YOUR watch. Do something.” While another user posted on X: “How is this company still allowed to go on, time to nationalise it.”
Residents in Guildford are calling for Thames Water CEO to resign after being left without water. Thames Water has apologised for the inconvenience, and has set up three collection stations in Guildford and Godalming for customers to pick up bottled water. A Thames Water spokesperson said: "We’re sorry to those people who have no water or lower pressure than normal. [We] are doing all we can to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."