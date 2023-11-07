Anger is mounting as Thames Water customers enter the fourth day running without any water. (Photo: Getty Images)

Anger is mounting this morning (Tuesday 7 November) from Thames Water customers as households enter the fourth day running without any water. One customer said there has been a “woeful lack of information” from the water firm and the incident has made it “especially difficult for people with specific health problems or young kids”.

Issues at the company’s Shalford treatment works began on Saturday evening, leaving around 20,000 people without water on Sunday in the Godalming, Farncombe, Milford, Witley and Bramley areas. Yesterday, (Monday 6 November) thousands were still without supplies.

On Sunday night Jeremy Hunt said he was very concerned and had spoken to the CEO of Thames Water, Cathryn Ross. He posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “The site controls at Shalford Water Treatment Works have been reset and they’re testing turbidity at low water production volumes. If this is successful, they can increase production to a level that will restore supply.”

Today there are more reports that customers are without water. David Sutton posted on X: “I continue to be impacted by the issues in Godalming and we are on day 4 without water in the Frith Hill area of Godalming. Can I have an update please.” Thames Water responded asking Mr Sutton to get in contact with the water firm. Sutton replied on X saying: “What is the point of asking for personal details by DM to then say ‘check the website’ which hasn’t been updated for 10 hours and tells you nothing anyway.”

Another user posted on the platform this morning: “@thameswater still no water in Charterhouse area - 4 days now with toilets and dishes piled high we want water and proper answers and accountability.” Thames Water replied saying that the “pressure across the area is still building up” and “some residents may have their supply back”.

The user replied: “Not good enough we deserve answers - just admit you’re blaming what was barely a downpour on this region for an issue caused by chronic under investment and reckless dumping of waste in our rivers.” Angela Gallagher also wrote: “It’s another morning with no water here. Woeful lack of information from @thameswater makes it impossible to plan or know what to expect. Especially difficult for people with specific health problems or young kids.”

Waverley Borough Council leader Paul Follows criticised the firm for its lack of communication. Speaking on BBC Breakfast he said: “Water infrastructure in this country is clearly crumbling. I have certainly got questions for the county for not declaring a major incident much earlier, and I will certainly have questions for our MP about the state of water infrastructure in the local area because it is clearly failing.”

In an update last night a Thames Water spokesperson said that the Shalford water treatment works “is now back online following issues caused by Storm Ciaran” and “around half of homes” are “back in supply”. The spokesperson added: “We expect to see further customer supplies return overnight and tomorrow morning. We understand the frustration that residents have, which is why we are building up resilience in the area and have committed to invest in building a new 9km water transfer pipeline to connect part of the Guildford area to an alternative source of water. Works are scheduled to start early next year.”

Thames Water said its bottled water stations will be open again this morning until 9pm tonight at the following locations: