The attack on the vehicles - which video suggests involved a drill - was 'an act of retaliation' for two schoolgirl deaths in Wimbledon

An anti-SUV activist group has taken ownership of an attack by purported members on 60 vehicles at a dealership, in what it claims is an "act of retaliation" against the dangerous vehicles.

The Tyre Extinguishers - an international activist group which began in the UK - aims to make it "impossible to own an SUV in the world's urban areas", for the climate, human health, and public safety.

The group's members, who have struck as far away as New Zealand, are best known for their tactic of letting air out of sport utility vehicle tyres in cities.

On Monday morning (7 August), the group posted on its official Twitter that activists had last night destroyed tyres on at least 60 vehicles at Jaguar Exeter, after a Land Rover killed 2 innocent girls in Wimbledon in July.

Two girls died after a Land Rover Defender drove through The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon, south London (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

A video posted on their social media shows someone walking through what appear to be a vehicle dealership yard full of SUVs, and using what sounds like a drill on each tyre.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police told PA the force was “aware of criminal damage having occurred” and “inquiries continue”.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both eight, died after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and into The Study Prep School in Wimbledon, Southwest London, on 6 July. It was understood students were having an end-of-term tea party on the school lawn, when the vehicle allegedly drove through it. Several others were also injured.

In a statement shared with some media outlets, Tyre Extinguishers said: “SUVs are eight times more likely to kill children in crashes than smaller cars... This act of retaliation is intended as a peaceful and non-violent demonstration to draw attention to the presence of grossly-inappropriate private vehicles in our towns and cities.

“Tyre Extinguishers firmly believes that their action is a necessary escalation to try and stop these vehicles from wrecking further lives and continuing to push the worsening climate crisis off the cliff edge," it continued.

“The group hopes that this action will serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders to unite in their efforts to prevent future tragedies and make our roads safer for everyone.”