While above-average temperatures are usually a bad thing for wildlife, this weekend's warm spell might give them a helping hand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warm days ahead mean good news for wildlife stocking up their larders for hibernation - with the balmy weather set to boost the berry season and keep bugs active.

Much of the UK is set to experience a 'mini heatwave' this weekend, with temperatures set to peak at 26 degrees in parts of South England and Wales. The Woodland Trust's Nature Calendar team say while this is much warmer than usual for this time of year, a short warm spell right now may not be all bad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

October is an important time for the likes of hedgehogs, whose populations are widely known to be dwindling, as they shuffle and snuffle about feasting on food ahead of hibernation. Dr Kate Lewthwaite, who heads up the Trust's Citizen’s Science Team, said the warmth may boost the amount of food around for many of the little creatures that depend on it.

Hedgehogs are taking part in an urgent hunt for insects right now, before hibernation (Wildlife Trust/PA Wire)

"Whilst it is clear that our seasons are changing due to climate change, with earlier springs and later autumns, the pretty damp conditions we have been getting - plus this unusual warm spell to come - may not be a bad thing," she said.

Dr Lewthwaite added that it looked to be just a short stretch of above-average temperatures, "so not long enough to confuse plants and animals". “Rather more positively, it may give a little bit more time for those animals that are set to hibernate like hedgehogs to find their prey."

Hedgehogs feast on worms, beetles and other insects, all of which will remain active for longer in the milder weather. Meanwhile, dormice can stock up on more berries and nuts. “Of course, if this sort of weather pattern was hitting us in December it would be much worse news, with animals coming back out of hibernation prematurely," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Woodland Trust’s Nature's Calendar project tracks the effects of weather and climate change on wildlife across the UK, and has data going back 300 years. The project has recorded leaf tinting - one of the first signs of autumn - has started for the UK's silver birch, rowan, oak, and beech trees. There were early signs of a good crop of conkers too, possibly linked to the early September warm spell.