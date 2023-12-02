Might be worth checking those tickets still - despite no jackpot, there are still some large Euromillions winnings to be earned

Friday's Euromillions draw saw no-one earn the jackpot, leading to a rollover taking place on Tuesday December 5 2023 (Credit: Canva/National Lottery)

It’s a rollover this Tuesday with regards to the National Lottery’s “Euromillions” jackpot after the result of Friday’s draw saw no UK winners of the £171,360,000 prize on offer. That means that the forthcoming draw taking place this week looks to be an estimated jackpot of £186 million - but don’t throw your ticket from Friday’s draw away just yet.

One ticket holder fortunate enough to have five winning numbers and one lucky star can still earn a cool £183,484.40 before Christmas 2023, while there are an estimated two winning tickets in the country with a prize of £14,294.40 waiting to be collected.

The EuroMillions jackpot starts at €17 million (approximately £15 million). If the top prize is not won, it increases in value for the next draw. This is called a 'rollover'. The jackpot does not increase at a fixed rate. The final value is determined by ticket sales and agreed upon by all participating countries.

These rollovers continue until the jackpot is won or it reaches €240 million (£205,858,734.31). When the cap is activated, the top prize remains fixed. Any additional money that would usually be added to the jackpot is then added to the next prize tier below. Typically, this is the 'Match 5 + 1' category. If this category also has no winners, the prize money is added to the next tier below that.

The rollover continues a trend of Euromillions draws in 2023 that have found no winner in the UK and across Europe, going as far back as February 2023 when the prize draw reached a then-record £100 million and was ultimately scooped by a lucky ticket holder in France.

What were the winner Euromillions numbers from the December 1 2023 draw?

The winning numbers for the December 1 2023 Euromillions draw are:

Winning numbers: 04 10 14 38 50

Lucky numbers: 09 12

Millionaire Maker: HNBN43150

How many numbers do I need to win anything from the Euromillions draw?

According to the Euromillions website, the following numbers will net you a prize from the most recent draw.

UK Millionaire Maker - £1,000,000

Five main numbers plus two lucky stars - Jackpot

Five main numbers plus one lucky star - £130,554.30

Five main numbers - £13,561.20

Four main numbers plus two lucky stars - £844.70

Four main numbers plus one lucky star - £77.80

Three main numbers plus two lucky stars - £37.30

Four main numbers - £25.60

Two main numbers plus two lucky stars - £9.10

Three main numbers plus one lucky star - £7.30

Three main numbers - £6

One main number plus one two lucky stars - £4.30

Two main numbers plus one lucky star - £3.60

Two main numbers - £2.5

When is the next Euromillions draw?

The next Euromillions draw is set to take place on Tuesday December 5 2023 at 8:00pm

How long do I have to get a ticket for the Euromillions draw?