The National Lottery is searching for a £1m winning ticket bought around Halloween as it remains unclaimed. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

One lucky person could be sitting on a jackpot after it was revealed that a £1m winning EuroMillions ticket has gone unclaimed.

The National Lottery has said that the ticket was bought for the game on October 31, with the ticket's unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code matching the drawn code 'VCVX 86421'. Players are being urged to "look everywhere" for their ticket, which was bought in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Weird Britain newsletter. A selection of the most funny and bizarre stories from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Carter at The National Lottery said: “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in North Lanarkshire for the draw on October 31, it’s time to look everywhere – in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces – and check your tickets. Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through?"

He added: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize – imagine the possibilities for them. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.

“To try to jog EuroMillions players’ memories, the draw fell on Halloween. Were you out with the kids trick or treating? Elsewhere, interested football fans may remember that North Lanarkshire Scottish Premiership side, Motherwell, were in league action on the day after the draw – on 1 November – unfortunately falling to a 4-2 defeat to Aberdeen at Fir Park.”

The lucky winner will have until April 18 2024 to claim their huge prize if they still have their ticket. If the winner is no longer in possession of the ticket but believed that it was a winner and have a genuine claim, players can write to Camelot, which operates the lottery draws, to explain. However, this is only available for 30 days after the draw, meaning that the final day to contact Camelot is November 30.