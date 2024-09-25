Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major update has been issued on the sewage pollution protest, named the March for Clean Water, that has been planned in London.

The protest was initially announced by Feargal Sharkey on X, Twitter, on Wednesday 21 August with the fierce sewage campaigner confirming that the protest will take place on 26 October. The post on X read: “It's time! It's time to #floodthestreets. It's time to #floodthestreets with your rage, your anger, and your disappointment. It's time to take control. Join me, March for Clean Water, Sat 26th of October 2024, Parliament Square London. Turn your outrage into action.”

River Action, a UK-based environmental campaigning body committed to rescuing Britain's rivers, said the protest is to “demand that our new government takes urgent action to address the UK’s alarming and dangerous water pollution crisis”. However, now, it has been confirmed that the date of the protest has been changed.

March for Clean Water said that the protest will now take place on Saturday 3 November “due to a far-right protest”. It posted on X: “Due to a far-right protest outside Downing St on 26 Oct, we've faced no option but to move to 03 Nov. We realise that many have committed to attend the 26th and we will be announcing soon means of helping financially to ensure that they can still attend the new date”.

The far-right protest being referred to is the demonstration being organised by Tommy Robinson. Robinson is holding a mass far right protest on Sir Keir Starmer's doorstep in a “peaceful show of resistance” to the Prime Minister's “tyranny”. The English Defence League founder, real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon, announced on his X page that he was “coming home to unite the kingdom once again”.

The protest being planned on the same day as the March for Clean Water has forced organisers to change the date. The protest will involve many well-known personalities including river campaigner Feargal Sharkey.

River Action is also urging “everyone who cares about clean water to unite and march through central London to Parliament Square on Saturday 26th October.” The campaign group added: “The march is inclusive, accessible, step free and everyone is welcome to join. Marchers are encouraged to wear blue to symbolise clean water; to let their creativity run free and bring noise, placards, puppets, posters, banners, costumes, marching bands and musical instruments.”

The March for Clean Water is co-ordinated by River Action and Feargal Sharkey in close collaboration with Surfers Against Sewage and major charities and governing bodies including the Clean Water Sports Alliance, British Rowing, British Canoeing, Greenpeace, RSPB, The Women’s Institute, The Wildlife Trusts, Angling Trust, SOS Whitstable, Wildlife and Countryside Link, The Rivers Trust, Ilkley Clean River Group, Soil Association, Windrush Against Sewage Pollution and many local community groups from across the country. Sharkey said: “It stops here, it stops today, it stops now.

“End pollution, end polluting for profit. Government must order an urgent root and branch review of the failed oversight and regulation of the water industry. It is now time to hold to account those industries that for too long now have been allowed to knowingly and wantonly pollute our waters driven by nothing more than profit and greed. We call on everyone in the country who is concerned or angry at the state of our waters to join us and march.”