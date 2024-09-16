Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A water dispenser full of what appears to be polluted water and condoms was left outside Thames Water's HQ in Reading.

The water dispenser appeared outside the water company's HQ in Vastern Road on Saturday evening (14 September) and was still in place by Sunday night (15 September). The dispenser had been wrapped in black and yellow hazard warning tape and is branded with a Thames Water logo sticker.

Several protests have targeted the water company's HQ this summer in anger over how much sewage the firm is discharging. Activists from Extinction Rebellion staged a "toilet sit-in" on the Christchurch Bridge on June 15. Several weeks later, River Action and Surfers Against Sewage staged a "paddle-out" protest on the River Thames right by the company's office block.

The amount of raw sewage dumped into the River Thames more than quadrupled last year according to latest figures. According to data from Thames Water, and analysed by London’s City Hall there were 6,590 hours of sewage spills in the last nine months of 2023 - up from 1,420 hours for the same period in 2022.

Thames Water has also been under fire for its debt pile that it has racked up over the years. Thames Water warned that it may run out of money by next May due to a lack of new investment. The water firm said that a "remedial plan" was now required to be prepared for its lenders as it was not meeting the terms of certain compliance tests.

Its debts are now above £15bn - but the firm’s latest report showed payment of two dividends worth £158.3m in March. The company also said it had returned to profit over the financial year with earnings of £75m.

With a debt pile, payments to shareholders and an announcement about asking to hike bills many are taking to social media in anger. One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “They've had the money already and gave it away to their already wealthy shareholders and just expect that their customers will pay again, if @UKLabour allow this to happen then Londoners owe it to each other to ensure that these thieves are got at frankly.” Thames Water has been contacted for comment.