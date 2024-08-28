Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thames Water has proposed hiking average customer bills by as much as 59% by 2030 in a new business plan for the coming years.

The company said the main driver of the increase is “due to an update to our customer numbers which sees a customer reduction from our original plan”, as well as previously forecast increases in spending. In its response to Ofwat’s draft determination on water companies’ plans, Thames proposed raising average yearly water bills to £666.50 per customer by 2030, a 52% rise.

That could rise to £696, a 59% increase, if it is given extra spending allowances by the regulator. The average bill over the five-year period from 2025 to 2030 would be £638 under the proposal.

Average bills in 2023 to 2024 were £433. The proposal is an increase on Ofwat’s proposal of raising bills by 23% over the period, which the regulator put forward in July, and more than Thames’ previous planned increase of 44%, submitted to the regulator in April.

Chris Weston, chief executive of Thames Water, said: “We want to deliver a considerable increase in investment in our infrastructure, with total expenditure of £20.7bn in our core plan and a further £3bn through gated mechanisms.”

He added: “The money we’re asking for from customers will be invested in new infrastructure and improving our services for the benefit of households and the environment. They are not being asked to pay twice, but to make up for years of focus on keeping bills low.”

The proposed bill hike comes after the water industry today (Wednesday 28 August) said that Ofwat’s draft plans to limit the rise in household water bills to £19 a year on average will hold back firms’ ability to improve their services. The water industry added that Ofwat’s plans to cap water bills could create a “material risk” that suppliers may fail to raise enough cash to invest in stopping sewage leaks.

In a letter to Ofwat chief executive David Black, the group warned that the bill cap will drive away investors needed for a multibillion-pound spending plan to bring Britain’s water infrastructure up to scratch. Water UK boss David Henderson wrote: “Ofwat’s approach would make it impossible for the water sector to attract the level of investment that it needs and will reduce the UK’s attractiveness to international investment.”

The proposed hike to bills also comes after Thames Water has been under fire for its debt pile that it has racked up over the years. Thames Water warned that it may run out of money by next May due to a lack of new investment. The water firm said that a "remedial plan" was now required to be prepared for its lenders as it was not meeting the terms of certain compliance tests.

Its debts are now above £15bn - but the firm’s latest report showed payment of two dividends worth £158.3m in March. The company also said it had returned to profit over the financial year with earnings of £75m. With a debt pile, payments to shareholders and an announcement about asking to hike bills many are taking to social media in anger. One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “They've had the money already and gave it away to their already wealthy shareholders and just expect that their customers will pay again, if @UKLabour allow this to happen then Londoners owe it to each other to ensure that these thieves are got at frankly.”