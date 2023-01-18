Many children are already counting down the days to the February half term and the Easter Holidays are also on the horizon

Schools around the UK have just returned from the Christmas holidays, after a two week break over Christmas and New Year.

However, many school children will already be counting down the days before their next break from the classroom - particularly as the weather begins to get a bit brighter and warmer.

Kids and parents alike will be eagerly anticipating the half term break in February while an additional break in Easter is also on the horizon.

So whether you’re planning to stay in the UK or jetting off for your first holiday of the year - here is everything you need to know about when schools next break up.

When is February half term 2023?

Exact school term dates may vary between local councils, although most are likely to follow a very similar pattern.

To check your local council dates you can visit the government website and enter your postcode.

England

In England most schools are on half term from Saturday 11 February, with pupils returning to class the following week on Monday 20 February.

Wales

Wales follows a similar pattern to England with half term starting on Saturday 11 February and school resuming on Monday 20 February.

Scotland

Scottish schoolchildren can also expect to break up at the same time as England and Wales with half term starting on Saturday 11 February and school resuming a week later on Monday 20 February.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland schoolchildren will have just two days away from the classroom in February and the holidays will start on Thursday 16 February and school will resume on Monday 20 February.

When are the Easter Holidays for 2023?

England

The second spring term will run from Monday 20 February to Friday 31 March with no disruptions.

Easter break will then begin on Saturday 1 April and continue for two weeks with term resuming on Monday 17 April.

Wales

Wales will follow the same pattern as England with the Easter break running from Saturday 1 April until Sunday 16 April - school will then resume Monday 17 April.

Scotland

Scotland will also break up on Monday 3 April with term resuming on Monday 17 April.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will take a shorter break for the Easter Holidays than England, Scotland and Wales.

Schools will break up on Thursday 6 April and term will resume on Monday 17 April.