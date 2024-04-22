Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Operations have been suspended at Liverpool John Lennon Airport due to a power failure.

According to the airport, the power failure is affecting air traffic control, meaning flights have been temporarily suspended. It is not yet known how long planes will be grounded for.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for Liverpool John Lennon Airport explained: “Unfortunately, a power failure is impacting air traffic control and aircraft operations are temporarily suspended.

“Passengers, or those meeting flights, should contact their airline for the latest flight information. Engineers are working to resolve this as soon as possible, with updates to follow.”

A number of flights headed for Liverpool have been diverted to Manchester Airport, including an easyJet flight from Jersey (EZY 528) which is reported to have landed at around 13.30.