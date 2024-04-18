Cheap holidays 2024: The most affordable package holiday destinations in Europe unveiled that will save you hundreds of pounds - see full list and prices
New research has revealed the most affordable package holiday destinations in Europe ahead of summer travel. The most affordable destinations range from the Amalfi Coast, Malta to various Greek islands.
The new research comes from Which? after it analysed over 4,500 package holidays across 70 regions in 15 European countries from providers including Jet2holidays and Tui to find the best deals during the summer holidays. Room-only, self-catered and bed and breakfast accommodation was analysed for seven nights over a period beginning around 3 August.
Traditionally low-cost destinations like Bulgaria and Turkey are absent from the list, and replaced with more expensive countries such as Greece and Italy. Top of the list was the Greek island of Kalymnos, with a week’s stay costing £847 per person on average (including flights and transfers). Taking a close second place behind Kalymnos are Greek islands Thassos, at £862 per person, and Lefkada, at £935 per person.
The Costa Brava, a stretch of coastline north of Barcelona, took fourth place, with average prices coming in at £952 per person. The fifth-placed destination was Italy’s Venetian Riviera – specifically Lido di Jesolo – at £965. The highly popular destination of the Amalfi Coast in Italy came in at sixth, with an average cost of £977 per person.
Which? also analysed the cheapest destinations for all-inclusive holidays, with Tenerife coming up with the most affordable rates, at an average of £1,097 per person for seven nights. The Costa Blanca, Fuerteventura, Bourgas in Bulgaria and Dalaman, Turkey, rounded off the top five most affordable all-inclusive destinations. Average prices for these destinations ranged between £1,103 to £1,125 per person for seven nights.
Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “Travelling in the summer holidays is notoriously expensive, and demand is again high this year - but our latest price analysis shows that by being flexible on your destination, you can potentially save hundreds of pounds. From tiny, traditional Greek islands to the glitzy Amalfi coast, there are bargains to be found this summer.”
Top 10 cheapest package holiday destinations for 2024
Listed below are the cheapest package holiday destinations for this year according to Which?.
Kalymnos, Greece – £847 for seven nights
Thassos, Greece – £862
Lefkada, Greece – £935
Costa Brava, Spain – £952
Venetian Riviera, Italy – £965
Amalfi Coast, Italy – £977
Skopelos, Greece – £985
Costa de la Luz, Spain – £994
Campania, Italy – £998
Malta – £1,006
