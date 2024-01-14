The funeral of William Brown took place in St Mary & St Eanswy Church, Folkestone, after King Charles allowed the historic churchyard to reopen

Seven-year-old William Brown was struck and fatally injured while retrieving his football from the road in a hit-and-run incident.

Hundreds of people gathered in Folkstone to attend the funeral of William Brown, a seven-year-old boy who was killed outside his home in a suspected hit-and-run. Brown was struck and fatally injured while retrieving his football from the road, and "left dying" in the street.

On Saturday (January 13), mourners assembled at St Mary & St Eanswy Church to pay there respects to Brown, who was killed in December. Following a campaign by his family and friends, King Charles granted permission for him to be buried under a chestnut tree in what was described by Brown's mother as a “beautiful send-off”.

The historic churchyard had been closed for burials since 1857 but a special permission was granted. The pupil of St Eanswythe’s Church of England Primary School wrote in his 2021 school yearbook: “I feel peaceful when I am sat under the chestnut tree.”

During the funeral, William's dad thanked the community for their "moving and uplifting support", with 4,000 people signing a petition for the churchyard to be reopened. Additionally, the family set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised £21,000 so far, to help with funeral costs.

The collision happened on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade, near its junction with Prospect Road and involved two vehicles - a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car. The vehicle left the scene in the direction before the arrival of emergency services.

William was pronounced dead at the scene.