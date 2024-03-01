Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg was reportedly arrested outside his ex-wife Gillian’s home last weekend. He is believed to have been arrested on suspicion of causing fear and alarm by acting in a threatening or abusive manner and according to The Sun, “Stuart Hogg “was arrested at his estranged wife’s house hours after being pictured with celebs at the Calcutta Cup. The Sun goes on to report that “He was lifted over allegations he caused fear and alarm by acting in a threatening or abusive manner on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on in the day, the 31-year old former Scotland rugby captain, who retired from the sport last year, saw his team beat England 30-21 in the Six Nations. Stuart Hogg, who has 185K followers on Instagram, shared photographs of himself at the match alongside various celebrities such as Gregg Wallace. His caption read: “What a day. What a result. Cracking performance from the @scotlandteam lads Really enjoyed being amongst these legends @mr.martincompston & @greggwallace in the @ignite/experiences Players Lounge.”

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg is believed to have split with his wife Gillian last year and is now reportedly dating Sky Sports presenter and former Jockey Leonna Mayor. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said that at “Around 4.4pm on Sunday, 25 February, police were called to an address in Hawick. A 31-year old man was arrested and charged. He was released on an undertaking to appeal at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Since retiring from rugby, Stuart Hogg has worked as a pundit on TNT Sports’ rugby coverage and was awarded an MBE for services to the sport. Stuart Hogg married Gillian in 2016 at Barony Castle, Peeblesshire. Around the time of his retirement, Stuart said “I’ve made this call because I want what’s best for me and for my family, and I believe I have made the right decision.”

Stuart and Gillian share four children together and Gillian gave birth to their fourth child in November 2023. Stuart Hogg started playing rugby at the age of 19 and was referred to as ‘rugby’s first rock star’ after becoming the saviour of the Scottish team.

