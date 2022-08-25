Students across the country are receiving their GCSE results today, but how should we celebrate their achievements?

Pupils are nervously awaiting their GCSE exam results, which is why a good luck message or well wishes could be just the medicine they need.

We can all remember the feelings of anxiousness and dread during our school days, as we sat at a table in the exam room and waited to be handed a paper.

No matter how much revision we may have done, there was always a dreaded feeling that “I failed”.

To show their support for those going through this experience today, people are offering good luck messages.

What good luck message should I send?

“Congratulations on passing the GCSE exam. May you keep achieving such remarkable success.”

“Congrats on your achievement, You made us so proud, You have proved your worth, You are truly out of the crowd!”

Nationally top GCSE grades are down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels

“Congratulations! You’ve run the course and passed the exams! There is no secret of success. It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure. Well done!”

“Whatever you get we’re so proud of you and you should be proud of yourselves too. However much your grades are worth you are worth so much more.”

“A lot of people would like to move mountains, but few of them are willing to practice on small hills. Congratulations on completing this first stage of your future career!”

“So proud of you for this great achievement in your exams! Things turn out best for the people who make the best out of the way things turn out. Please accept my message with best wishes for the future!”

“Success is connected with action. Successful people keep moving. You can make mistakes, but don’t quit! I wish you happy beginnings to the start of a new chapter in life.”

What are the best quotes?

US tennis star Venus Williams said: “Even if you don’t, just pretend that you do, and at some point you will."

Venus Williams celebrates at Rock Creek Tennis Center (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will spend its whole life believing that it is stupid,” said pioneering theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

Stephen Hawking, a fellow British theoretical physicist, who lived with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, said: “However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.”

And former UK prime minister Winston Churchill, believed: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”