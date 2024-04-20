Girl, 15, goes missing from Leicestershire with her pet sugar glider marsupial
A 15-year-old girl has been missing for three weeks - with her pet marsupial.
Raya Dillon-Jackson was last seen in Croxton Kerrial in Leicestershire on Sunday, March 31 and was reported missing the following day. Police have been looking for her but believe she may have left Leicestershire and travelled elsewhere in the UK.
She has links to Birmingham and the Wanstead, Peckham, Brixton and Holborn areas of London.
Raya is black and has shoulder-length wavy hair. She is known to wear makeup and false eyelashes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a white Nike T-shirt and black Nike sweatpants. She left her home with her pet sugar glider, which is a small marsupial type animal.
Anyone who has seen Raya, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 219 of 1 April.
