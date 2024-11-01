A gym fanatic regrets her vain decision of a liquid BBL as a quick fix in her quest for the ideal bottom - as she nearly DIED when she began rotting from the inside out.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Booth says she used to visit the gym seven days a week but opted to fork out nearly £2,500 for a non-surgical Brazilian Bum lift with 100ml of injectable filler in May 2023. The 36-year-old claims she was given no aftercare instructions and that within 12 days she had such severe abscesses she 'passed out in pain' and took herself to hospital. But the business owner claims the NHS refused to treat her at first so she returned to the original clinic to have dissolver put in but left the clinician concerned when pus and filler rolled down her leg.

With wounds that looked like burned chicken skin, Charlotte was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, where she says her notes show she was just hours from death due to sepsis, gangrene and necrotic abscesses. Now the consultant regrets the 'vain decision' that 'ruined' her life and left her with a bum that 'none of us wants' as she claims it looks like a machete wound on one cheek and like she's been shot in the other. She has even been registered as medically disabled - as she hardly has the energy to walk her three dogs or even get up the stairs as she has 'no buttock muscle left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, the business woman urges people to sign a petition advocating for the creation of Alice's Law that calls for a ban on liquid BBL procedures from the high street. This follows the tragic death of mum-of-five, Alice Webb, on 24 September 2024 after having the treatment.

Charlotte Booth | Kennedy News and Media

Charlotte, who lives in Manchester said: “The decision to have butt filler completely and utterly ruined my life. I was hoping it was going to my quick fix to having the ideal bottom. Unfortunately it turned out to be the very long fix that nearly killed me and left me with a bum that none of us want. I've now got the smallest bum I've ever had that looks absolutely disgusting. I look like I've been hit with a machete on one side and shot on the other. I have the biggest hip dips you've ever seen in your life where I literally have no buttock muscle left. Literally skin and bone. It needs to be banned.

“Her injection of 100ml of filler was reportedly performed by a company renting a room in the beauty clinic she'd previously had other procedures in. Charlotte said: “At the time there was lots of stuff in the news about people going over to Turkey and having implants and liposuction. That's something I'd obviously researched and then not gone ahead with. I'd then looked into liquid BBL and there wasn't a huge amount online. There were minimal aftercare instructions. I thought 'oh well, if there's no bad press or news stories that you'd expect to see it must be fine.

Kennedy News and Media

“If you look at some girls they have up to 1,000 ml of filler put in. I only had 100ml put on each side. Not even a can of coke full. I was sent away with no aftercare instructions, no phone number and was just told I'd be sore for a bit and to drink as much water as I can because the filler absorbs water. Because I'd not been given any aftercare instructions I'd gone onto the internet and looked at the aftercare and how long could potentially be in pain for. It said anything up to two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After about five days my skin started going really hot, really red and really pink. I thought is this because I've drank too much water. I suffered for a few more days because I thought if it's still sore after two weeks like I'd read online that's when I'll get back in touch with them.”

After noticing abscesses on her buttocks and passing out from pain 12 days after her treatment, Charlotte took herself to hospital and claimed 'judgemental' doctors turned her away. She then went back to the clinic to have filler dissolver and left with pus and filler dripping down her leg.

Charlotte said: “By the time we got to day 12 I'd actually passed out at home in pain. I went to the hospital and they had completely and utterly judged me. They sent me away. I had a heart rate of 160 and a temperature that was being controlled by paracetamol and very obvious abscesses on both buttocks. I was told there was nothing the NHS could do for me. I had to recontact the clinic who'd done the filler and get it dissolved and I was sent away with a packet of antibiotics.

“I then spent three days trying to get in touch with the clinic who'd done it. They then contacted me and put the dissolver in on the Sunday. I walked into the dissolver appointment with a pair of loungewear jogging bottoms on. I had to leave the dissolver clinic with just my knickers on because my trousers were full of pus. I'd literally had pus and filler rolling down my leg. It was absolutely horrific.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Booth doing pole fitness before her liquid BBL treatment | Kennedy News and Media

The consultant claims she was hours from death when she went in for emergency surgery and discovered she had sepsis, gangrene and necrotic abscesses.

Charlotte said: “I was delirious. I'd only sat down for 30 seconds and someone came and got me and said this is really serious. Loads of doctors started coming through saying you need to be operated tonight, I don't think you're going to last through until the morning.

“We might have to put a stoma in to give your bowels some rest. On my clinical notes I've got gangrene, necrotic abscesses and sepsis. My consultant was absolutely horrified that his colleagues had sent me away five days earlier. Pre-surgery, where that hole was on my left-hand buttock, it was all black and crispy. It looked like burned chicken skin. I had pus rolling down both sides of my legs.

“It was disgusting. The consultant said he'd never seen anything like it. It was like a fountain of pus that came out. The filler was coming out with it. It was just horrific. You could actually see the black in one of the abscesses. I was literally rotting from the inside out. My entire left buttock was affected. I hardly have any left buttock left because it all rotted away and they had to remove a large amount of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After successful surgery the consultant was forced to spend nine days 'screaming' in hospital having her dressings changed because the pain was worse than childbirth. She then returned home and revealed district nurses visited her twice daily for five months to change her dressings. Charlotte said: “The doctor said don't say this to any mum but that's worse than childbirth what you've just gone through. I've never, ever experienced pain like that in my life. Wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy.”

She is still suffering the consequences of the procedure 18 months later and doctors are concerned with how skinny she is. Charlotte said: “One little vain decision and 18 months later I'm still really struggling. I'm still a long, long way of being fully recovered. I manage to get the dogs out once a day and by the end of the day I'm struggling to get upstairs again. I've absolutely ruined my health. I never used to appreciate my good health. Pre-butt filler I was at the gym seven days a week.

“I take my dog to the secure dog field everyday because I'm not physically well enough to walk all three dogs for an hour. I still struggle to climb up stairs on occasion. I've lost 20% of my body weight. I've vomited thousands and thousands of times. I was sick 50 times a day every single day and I'm still being sick now 18 months later. I didn't get out of bed for five months. I couldn't sit down. I still can't sit in a lot of seats.

“My GP is looking after me. He's concerned with how skinny I am at the moment. I was a size eight to 10 before butt filler. Now I'm aged 11 in clothes. I'm trying desperately to put weight on but nothing's working. My body is putting all the energy into recovery rather than trying to gain weight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte now urges people not to go anywhere near the procedure and wants it to be banned following the tragic death of Alice Webb.

Read More Brits miss Christmas parties due to wardrobe woes

Charlotte said: “It's absolutely horrific. They need to stop it before more people suffer like me or more people die. Don't have it done. Don't take the risk. From what I've now discovered liquid BBL's are actually more risky than going to Turkey and having the implants done. What I didn't realise is that your bottom is that vascular that if they're injecting filler without ultrasound it's massively dangerous.

“My advice is not to go anywhere near it. Do some extra squats. It's not worth risking your life and ruining your health. Anyone that I can show those photos to and put off having a liquid BBL I will do. If any good comes of it it saves another life and saves someone else going through all that pain and suffering I did. I couldn't believe that someone lost their life over it. It's just so sad. It needs stopping.

“That poor lady dying, it doesn't matter if I'm embarrassed. If it stops someone else suffering like I did or dying, I don't care. It's been the worst 18 months of my life. Worst decision ever.”