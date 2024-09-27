Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cosmetic beautician, who has appeared on shows such as This Morning and Bodyshockers, has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman after she underwent a chemical filler procedure.

Jordan James Parke, who has dubbed himself ‘The Lip King’, was taken into custody by Gloucestershire Police as part of their investigation into the death of 33-year-old mum-of-five Alice Webb. Ms Webb’s death came after she underwent a liquid Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) procedure, which involves the injection of dermal fillers and hyaluronic acid injected into the patient as opposed to the fully-surgical procedure to achieve a more rounded shape.

According to The Mirror, Parke was spotted leaving his home last night (September 26), with the TV star and beautician saying: “I can’t talk to anybody. I was arrested.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice Webb, who has died aged 33 after a "cosmetic procedure", believed to be a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift. Two people have been arrested for manslaughter Picture released by Gloucestershire Police | Gloucestershire Police

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parke has featured on shows such as This Morning and Channel 4’s Bodyshockers where he has spoken about his love for cosmetic surgery and well as his inspiration coming from the Kardashian family. He has spent more than £130,000 on procedures, undergoing four nose jobs and at least 50 other procedures.

Gloucestershire Police confirmed yesterday that two people had been arrested in connection with Mr Webb’s death, which occurred after she became unwell following a “suspected cosmetic procedure”. Both since been released on bail. Her death is believed to be the first in the UK connected to the liquid BBL procedure.

A tribute to Ms Webb, who was an advances aesthetics practitioner based in Gloucestershire, was posted by her partner Dane Knight. He said: “Want to say a heartfelt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself. There was some very beautiful messages sent by some of your children that formed a start of a smile from the corner of my kids mouth."