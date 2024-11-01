Large crowds gathered in Dublin’s city centre for a fake Halloween parade that was advertised online.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours circulated online claiming that a parade would be held on the city's main thoroughfare from 7pm until 9pm on Halloween night (Thursday 31 October), with videos posted on TikTok promoting the event. A website which purported to be run by the organisers of the event - which is now believed to have been an elaborate prank - claimed the parade would begin at Parnell Square before following a route that ended up at Christchurch Cathedral.

Images and videos shared on social media showed hundreds of people lining O'Connell Street on Thursday evening in anticipation of the event. Artur Martins shared a photo on X, formerly Twitter, of huge crowds gathered on the streets. He wrote on X: People waiting for a Halloween parade. No Gardai around, no official announcement, people waiting on the wrong side of the road... Someone did pull a big.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardaí have confirmed that no such parade was planned or scheduled to take place and urged people to leave the area safely. A Garda spokesperson said: "Please be advised that contrary to information being circulated online, no Halloween parade is scheduled to take place in Dublin City Centre this evening or tonight. All those gathered on O’Connell Street in expectation of such a parade are asked to disperse safely.

“Should you need our help or assistance, we are out on the beat along O’Connell Street and surrounding areas throughout this evening and tonight - please do not hesitate to stop and speak with us." Sinn Fein councillor Janice Boylan said it was “really sad to see that people are being scammed.”

She added: “Everyone is trying to have a fun and safe Halloween. Having a parade to go to sounded really good. I know an awful lot of people turned up. It's a terrible pity that there is people out there that are trying to scam people."