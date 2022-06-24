The managing director of the upmarket Knightsbridge store has also said “it’s almost impossible to find the right staff” due to Brexit

Shoppers who have been hoping to treat themselves to a bit of luxury for less in the Harrods 2022 summer sale will have to wait a bit longer.

The upmarket department store, in Knightsbridge, London , usually cuts the prices of some of its goods in July every year - leading to shoppers queuing for hours to get their hands on opulent goods at a discounted price.

This year, however, the store has announced that supply issues have forced them to delay their highly anticipated sale.

So, why exactly has the Harrods UK summer sale 2022 been delayed, when will it take place and what items will be on offer?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why has the Harrods summer sale 2022 been delayed?

Harrods has delayed its summer sale because of global supply chain hold-ups, the managing director of the store has said.

Michael Ward, the managing director of the Knightsbridge department store, told Bloomberg TV at the Qatar Economic Forum, he had been forced to delay the sale because he needed more stock.

“Our supply chain is running two to three weeks behind where it should be.

“A good example of that is we’ve just delayed the summer sale for two weeks because I need another 10% of new-season stock to allow me to function into the new year.”

He added that he had found it difficult to hire staff to do certain jobs due to Brexit.

“It’s almost impossible to find the right staff. We’ve lost significant amounts of people as a result of Brexit.

“And it’s not the skilled or qualified, it’s the people we need to do jobs that unfortunately the British will not do.”

When will the Harrods summer sale 2022 take place now?

No official start date for the Harrods 2022 summer sale has been announced, but Ward’s comments mean we know it has been delayed for around two weeks.

This means we can expect it to start in mid July at the earliest.

We’ll keep this page updated with more information when we have it.

Why are the supply chains affected?

Supply chain delays have affected all areas of the fashion industry, from luxury to high street and from clothing to accessories and homeware.

Many retailers and fashion groups have seen deliveries and orders upended in Asia, but there are still ongoing lockdowns in China as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an effect on the country.

Retailers are having to adjust their calendars to maximise full price sell through as well as maintain stock levels as a result.

Cut-price fashion chain Primark also said earlier in June 2022 that it was closely watching events in China, where lockdowns were affecting some factories and ports, thereby threatening potential disruption to deliveries of their stock.

What items will be on offer?

We won’t know what items have been discounted until the Harrods summer sale 2022 officially starts.

It’s likely though that there will be discounts across all categories, including fashion, accessories, beauty, technology, travel and food.

It’s expected that when the sale does begin some of the best deals may be in-store, so if you’re lucky enough to live in London - or be visiting the capital when the sale does launch, we recommend heading to the Knightsbridge store.

You can find more information about how to get there on the official Harrods website .

Are any items for sale now?

While we wait patiently for the start of the summer sale, the good news is that some items are discounted on the Harrods UK website right now.

You can get 30% off selected purchases online. This offer is also valid in-store.