Shoppers may soon be able to get Zara dresses, trousers, shorts and perfume in the annual summer sale

Summer is here and for fashionistas that means it’s time to start shopping the summer sales.

Many fashion brands have already heavily discounted prices of items across their ranges in their end of season sales, including high street heroes such as H&M, Monki and & Other Stories.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most hotly anticipated sales, from Zara, is yet to launch however.

So, when can you expect the Zara sale to begin, what items will be on sale?

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Zara summer sale 2022 is expected to launch in June.

What day does the Zara sale start?

Zara has not yet announced when their summer sale 2022 will start, but there are rumours that it will begin on Thursday 23 June.

This is because this is the same date that the fashion brand launched their sale last year.

Every year, Zara’s summer sale seems to start during the third week of June so, while there may be a slight variation on the exact date, shoppers can expect to see the same again in 2022.

What time does the Zara sale start?

Last year, the Zara sale began on the Zara website in the evening at 9pm.

This suggests that the sale could begin at the same sort of time this year, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The sale is then expected to launch in stores the next day.

How can I find out more about the Zara sale?

The best way to be among the first people to find out about the Zara sale is to sign up to the official Zara newsletter .

Zara usually sends a warning email out an hour before the sale so shoppers can get ready.

Are any Zara items on sale now?

Unlike rival fashion brands, Zara never offers customers discount events or codes.

Instead, they always have highly anticipated seasonal sales which give shoppers an opportunity to pick up some great pieces at a much lower price.

Zara does, however, always have a few pieces on sale in its special prices women’s section and special prices men’s section that are worth taking a look at if you want a Zara item at a low price and don’t want to have to wait for the sale.

Occasionally you find some hugely discounted gems that have been returned too, but you have to be very quick about putting them in your shopping basket if you spot them or they will be gone.

What items will be on sale?

We won’t know just what items will be discounted until the sale actually begins, but we expect prices will be dropped on items across all categories, including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and homeware.

There’s likely to be discounts on the brand’s most popular items, including dresses, trousers, shorts, homeware and perfume.

Can you return sale items?

Yes, you have 30 days to return items bought online and in store, but after this period ends you won’t be able to return your items.

Zara recently became the latest retailer to charge shoppers who return items they have bought online.

Customers now must pay £1.95 to return clothes, with the cost taken from their refund.