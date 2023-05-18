Why fast fashion may not be the answer to cheap fashion

NationalWorld fashion writer Rochelle Barrand discusses her own experience of buying fast fashion

"I tried fast fashion once more than 10 years ago, but I'll never buy from a fast fashion brand again. Like most people, I was attracted to the particular brand (which shall remain nameless) due to the low prices of items. I remember excitedly using my Christmas money to buy a huge haul of clothes; jeans, t-shirts, dresses, jackets. When the package arrived at my door a few days later it felt like Christmas morning again. But that warm glow of excitement soon gave way to a feeling of immense disappointment.

"I soon realised why the items were so cheap. They were poorly made out of thin material and loose threads were hanging off them. Hanging was exactly what they did when I put them on my body too; nothing fit me well at all. In some cases, they looked nothing like the glamourous items the models were wearing on the website either - there were far less sequins, the colours seemed duller somehow and the cut was different.

"After that, I vowed never to buy fast fashion again - and I haven't. I realise that a low price is hard to compete with but it is possible to buy cheap and buy well. I still shop with a low budget in mind, but now I turn to secondhand fashion and use websites like Vinted, Depop and eBay. The great thing about secondhand fashion is its great for your bank balance but also for the environment as giving a new lease of life to preloved clothing helps to cut down on waste. The issue of waste can be another problem laid at the door of fast fashion retailers because of the disposal nature of the garments they produce due to the idea that they are created to be reflective of in the moment trends and therefore may quickly be thrown away when the trend is over.

"Secondhand fashion is sustainable, and you can also save a huge amount of money as you can buy items from reputable brands for cut down prices. Plus, although they are called secondhand a lot of the items available from these websites are actually brand new with tags. Perhaps people have been given a gift that wasn't to their taste or they ran out of time to return an item - whatever the reason, it means you can get something that's never been worn for a fraction of the price of what is was available for originally. Many of the items that have been worn before are also 'like new' and have only been worn once or twice. There are many gems to be found. You might even be able to find designer goods at high street prices. What's more, people upload new items on to these sites daily, even hourly or less, so whenever you look you will always find something new - and that's even quicker than fast fashion sites."