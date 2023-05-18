Fast fashion brand SHEIN is set to open 30 new stores later this year - including some in the UK. Online store SHEIN is currently the world’s largest fashion retailer, having been founded in China in 2008. Today, it has a global fanbase and delivers clothing to customers in over 150 countries.
Currently, it’s only possible for shoppers to buy SHEIN clothing online, meaning they cannot check the fit or the look of the item before they buy. Instead they have to rely on images of clothing styled on models and reviews from fellow shoppers. So, there’s one thing customers have always wanted - physical shops. Now, it seems their hopes have been answered.
The clothing retailer is the latest brand to offer customers both an online and physical shopping experience, showing customers desire for a choice about how and where they shop. One of the top e-retailers in beauty, Sephora, launched in the UK last year and also opened a store in London. Another fast-fashion brand, Primark, is also continuing to trial the option of click and collect at some of its stores when shopping online.
So, just when will these new SHEIN pop-up stores launch, how long will they remain open for and where exactly will they be? Here’s everything you need to know.
What is SHEIN?
SHEIN is a Chinese online fast fashion retailer. It was founded in 2008 by Chris Xu in Nanjing, China. The company is known for its affordably priced men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. On its website, the brand describes itself as “a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all.”
They also state: “We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries.”
The brand may be incredibly popular, especially among Gen-Z customers, but it has not been without its controversies. A Channel 4 documentary, called Untold: Inside the SHEIN Machine, revealed in October last year that workers in the company’s factory in China were subject to various exploitative conditions including undefined working hours and only one day off per month. In response, SHEIN said they follow a Supplier Code of Conduct and comply with the core conventions of the International Labour Organisation.
Where will SHEIN open its stores?
SHEIN have announced that, alongside their new headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, which opened this week, a total of 30 pop-up stores will open throughout 2023. Earlier this year, the brand tested the popularity of temporary pop-up stores by opening shops in Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol and Dublin and it seems they must have been a success.
SHEIN has not yet revealed where the stores will be located. What we do know is that they made the decision to open more stores following the success of SHEIN’s pop-up at Jervis Shopping Centre, Dublin, which the company claims attracted over 4,000 visitors per day. The company has, however, said that all stores will be opened in its EMEA region, in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
When will the SHEIN pop-up stores open?
It’s not yet known exactly what dates each of the stores will open. We’ll update this story with more information when we get it.
How long will the SHEIN pop-up stores be open for?
It’s unclear how long each pop-up store will be open for at the various locations. The latest pop-up on Opera Lane, Cork, Ireland, was open from Friday 12 May to Wednesday 17 May, however, which suggests that each shop may only be open for a few days each.
Why is SHEIN opening pop-up stores?
SHEIN is opening pop-up stores to improve the shopping experience for their customers. A statement on the brand’s website reads: “These pop-ups form an integral part of the SHEIN business model, allowing consumers to experience products first-hand as well as allowing the brand to engage with consumers.”
NationalWorld fashion writer Rochelle Barrand discusses her own experience of buying fast fashion
"I tried fast fashion once more than 10 years ago, but I'll never buy from a fast fashion brand again. Like most people, I was attracted to the particular brand (which shall remain nameless) due to the low prices of items. I remember excitedly using my Christmas money to buy a huge haul of clothes; jeans, t-shirts, dresses, jackets. When the package arrived at my door a few days later it felt like Christmas morning again. But that warm glow of excitement soon gave way to a feeling of immense disappointment.
"I soon realised why the items were so cheap. They were poorly made out of thin material and loose threads were hanging off them. Hanging was exactly what they did when I put them on my body too; nothing fit me well at all. In some cases, they looked nothing like the glamourous items the models were wearing on the website either - there were far less sequins, the colours seemed duller somehow and the cut was different.
"After that, I vowed never to buy fast fashion again - and I haven't. I realise that a low price is hard to compete with but it is possible to buy cheap and buy well. I still shop with a low budget in mind, but now I turn to secondhand fashion and use websites like Vinted, Depop and eBay. The great thing about secondhand fashion is its great for your bank balance but also for the environment as giving a new lease of life to preloved clothing helps to cut down on waste. The issue of waste can be another problem laid at the door of fast fashion retailers because of the disposal nature of the garments they produce due to the idea that they are created to be reflective of in the moment trends and therefore may quickly be thrown away when the trend is over.
"Secondhand fashion is sustainable, and you can also save a huge amount of money as you can buy items from reputable brands for cut down prices. Plus, although they are called secondhand a lot of the items available from these websites are actually brand new with tags. Perhaps people have been given a gift that wasn't to their taste or they ran out of time to return an item - whatever the reason, it means you can get something that's never been worn for a fraction of the price of what is was available for originally. Many of the items that have been worn before are also 'like new' and have only been worn once or twice. There are many gems to be found. You might even be able to find designer goods at high street prices. What's more, people upload new items on to these sites daily, even hourly or less, so whenever you look you will always find something new - and that's even quicker than fast fashion sites."