Holli Smallman, 15, who died on August 8, 2024 after falling in the River Severn at Welshpool Picture released by Dyfed-Powys Police | Picture released by Dyfed-Powys Police

The family of a 14-year-old girl who died tragically in a river have urged others to take care on the water.

Holli Smallman died earlier this month. She was part of a group gathered on the banks of a river when she slipped in and vanished, with firefighters recovering her body the same evening.

Her grief-stricken family have released a touching tribute, in which they urge people to take care, saying that “the dangers of water have been brought home in a way that no one can imagine and we plead with children and parents to take the utmost care when near open water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holli died in the River Severn at Leighton Arches on the edge of Welshpool on Friday, August 9. An inquest was opened into her death on August 20.

Her family said: “We wish to express how heart-broken we are by the tragic passing of our loving and caring girl Holli. The overwhelming grief and heartache devastates us all. Holli was a beloved sister, daughter, granddaughter and was so well loved by all of her family, extended family and friends.

“Holli was fun-loving and lived a life full of song and dancing, had an infectious joy for life and her positive and lovable cheeky nature made an impact on everyone she ever met. Holli was a popular pupil at Welshpool High School and especially enjoyed art and being creative. Holli formed a very strong bond with her group of friends and spent her time with them in or out of school.

“Holli had a talent, flair and passion for makeup and beauty and planned to train in that field after leaving school. Holli was also a popular member of the Welshpool Army Cadets, having joined last year with her friendship group and took to it well. Holli learned new life skills and she was maturing into a beautiful young and rounded person and was extremely supportive and caring to her siblings and family who meant the world to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Holli has been taken from us at far too young an age. She had her whole life ahead of her and there will be a hole in our lives that will never heal, and we will never forget the amazing person that Holli was. She loved her family, and she loved her friends and showed that every day. We are all so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and kindness shown to us as a family and we thank you all for the messages and gestures made to us from everyone in the community.

“We have seen your messages which have meant so much to us. We also have in our hearts and minds the friends who were with Holli that tragic day. The support and compassion shown to us from the community, we extend to them in this unimaginable time, and they are all in our thoughts. We also want to express our heartfelt thank you to all of the emergency services and rescue teams who did all they could to help Holli on that evening and the NHS staff at Telford who have been so supportive.

“We are so heartbroken and would never want any other family to go through the pain that we are going through. The dangers of water have been brought home in a way that no one can imagine and we plead with children and parents to take the upmost care when near open water. We respectfully ask as a family for time and privacy as we come to deal with the loss of our dear and beautiful Holli.”