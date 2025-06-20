Rachel Zegler, who plays Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's new production of Evita at the London Palladium, sings Don't Cry For Me Argentina on a balcony outside the theatre. | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Music lovers and Hunger Games fans can see a stunning performance of one of musical theatre’s most famous numbers in central London every day - absolutely free

The new West End production of Evita sees the most famous number, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, performed off stage and on a theatre balcony in front of whoever might be passing.

Hunger Games star Rachel Zegler plays Eva Peron, the former first lady of Argentina, in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of the hit musical Evita, which follows the story of Peron as she rises from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America.

In a move that has surprised the indoor audience, the 24-year-old moves out of sight to sing the musical’s most popular number from a balcony outside the London Palladium theatre.

Dressed in a white strapless gown with white-blonde hair, Zegler can be seen serenading crowds of fans who have stopped to film the performance from outside the theatre. It happens around 10pm every night of the show.

The artistic choice has meant that ticketed audience members are unable to witness the live rendition themselves, but rather, watch it on a screen from inside the theatre.

Zegler rose to fame after staring as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story which saw her win the Golden Globe Award for best actress.

She has since garnered a series of film credits including for the Hunger Games franchise, appearing in the prequel, The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes, as Lucy Gray Baird, and also starred in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, both of which were released in 2023.

She went on to make her Broadway debut in 2024, starring as Juliet in Romeo And Juliet with clips going viral after Heartstopper’s Kit Connor, who played Romeo, did a pull up on stage to kiss her.

Zegler is also known for starring in the title role of a live action film version of Disney’s Snow White. Her portrayal of Peron in Lloyd’s production marks the actress’ debut on the West End. Evita opened on June 14 and will run at the London Palladium for 12 weeks.