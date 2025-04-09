The scene at the A1 which is closed in both directions | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Shocking photos have emerged from the scene of a horror crash on the A1 which has seen five people hospitalised and several police cars completely destroyed.

The closure of the A1 in Tyneside follows a major crash involving a number of police cars - it saw complete gridlock across the area this morning and is still causing long delays. It is not expected to open until later in the afternoon.

Five people were taken to hospital following the early morning crash, the North East Ambulance Service said. Images from the scene near Denton, Newcastle, show four marked police vehicles badly damaged, a car on its side, and debris scattered across the northbound carriageway.

One of the police vehicles had its roof torn off. Crash investigators have been sent to the scene of the pile-up, which happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

National Highways said the A1 will be closed between Swalwell in Gateshead and Denton in both directions into Wednesday afternoon.

It said: “A multi-vehicle collision resulting in serious injuries occurred at approximately 0230 this morning (Wednesday 9th April).

“Due to the severity of the collision a full Northumbria Police investigation is under way and they advise that it will be protracted.

Five people were taken to hospital after the A1 crash | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“The road is expected to remain closed in both directions into the afternoon of Wednesday 9th April.”

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 2.30am today (Wednesday) we received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound near the Derwenthaugh Road junction, Gateshead.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance. A section of the road is closed in both directions – there are diversions in place from the Derwenthaugh Road junction northbound, and the A69 roundabout southbound.

“Motorists should use alternative routes where possible.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.29am on Wednesday April 9 to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Denton, Newcastle.

“We dispatched five ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, two crews from our hazardous area response team (Hart) and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who attended by road.

“Five patients were transported to hospital for further treatment.”