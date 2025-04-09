Gatwick Airport strike: 'Major disruption' to hit London airport during Easter weekend as workers plan five-day strike - flights likely to be cancelled
More than one hundred members of Unite, who work for the ground handling firm Red Handling, are among those taking industrial action. The trade union says the walkout is over several issues, including pensions not being paid.
Baggage handlers, check-in staff and flight dispatchers for Norwegian, Delta, TAP and Air Peace are among those involved in the walkout. Around 50 flights a day are expected to be disrupted.
The strike is set to cause major disruption for holiday makers, with expected flight delays, cancellations, long queues at check-in and baggage delays. Unite says the strike is over several issues, including the "continued mishandling of the company pension scheme", which it says has been happening for over a year.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Workers have had enough of Red Handling playing fast and loose with their retirement plans and waiting weeks for pay they are rightfully owed for their hard work. The union will not stand back and watch members be treated in such an appalling way and they have the full support of Unite in this dispute."
Strike action will start on Good Friday, 18 April and continue each day over the Easter weekend until the early hours of Tuesday 22 April. A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We are aware of the recent ballot results and the planned industrial action by Red Handling which will impact thousands of passengers during one of our busiest times of year.
“We are supporting the airlines impacted, who hold the contracts directly with Red Handling, with their contingency plans and are hopeful a resolution can be reached ahead of the proposed industrial action. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines directly for information.”
