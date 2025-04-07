Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two aviation strikes are scheduled to take place in Italy and Greece during the busy Easter holiday period.

Easyjet flight attendants in Italy are set to walk out for four hours on 9 April between 10.30am and 2.30pm local time across the country, with some flights to and from Milan and Naples airports expected to be disrupted. The strike is being led by the Italian Federation of Transport Workers (FILT), the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL) and the Italian Union of Transport (UIL), the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport said.

In a statement, EasyJet told The Independent: “EasyJet has been formally advised of a four-hour air transport workers strike including some Italian-based cabin crew unions on Wednesday 9 April 2025, which is expected to impact some flights to and from Milan and Naples airports. We would like to reassure customers that we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption as a result of the strike action and should any flights be impacted we will be contacting customers directly with their options to help rearrange their plans”.

The easyJet strike will fall on the same day as another walkout in Europe. Greek air traffic controllers are set to participate in a 24-hour strike called by the public sector employee federation ADEDY on 9 April. The Greek Air Traffic Controllers’ Association told The Independent: “Unfortunately, air traffic control in Greece is in a bad situation as we have staffing shortages and equipment problems which cause a lot of delays in the last years and will cause a lot this year as well.”

The Greek Air Traffic Controllers’ Association said during the full-day strike, staff would only handle certain types of flights, including medical and search and rescue services, humanitarian aid and military flights, and emergencies, Greek news outlets have reported. This means that the disruption will largely focus on commercial flights to the popular holiday hotspot. ADEDY called the strike to demand the reinstatement of bonus holiday salaries, real wage increases and action taken over the housing crisis.