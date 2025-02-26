The best destinations to ski during the Easter holidays in Europe is France, Austria, and Switzerland.

Skiing in Verbier this Easter promises an enticing mix of great deals, extended piste time, and pleasant spring conditions. While La Plagne in France is a top choice for Easter skiing, especially for families, thanks to its variety of villages and relaxed atmosphere.

With much of its skiable terrain north-facing and above 2,000m, it offers reliable snow conditions late into the season. Listed below are the top European destinations to ski during the Easter holidays and some holiday deals.

Austrian Tirol

Sölden in the Austrian Tirol is an exceptional destination for Easter skiing, thanks to its impressive springtime conditions. The Tiefenbach and Rettenbach glaciers ensure reliable snow coverage, while three easily accessible peaks soaring over 3,000 meters help preserve the snowfall and maintain refreshingly cool temperatures.

Sölden, Austrian Tirol. (Photo: Soel Skigebiet Gletscher) | Soel Skigebiet Gletscher

As the season shifts and the skies clear, breathtaking panoramic views emerge and skiers can admire the Dolomites from Schwarz Schneide, the highest peak at 3,340 meters. The Tiefenbach Mountain (3,250m) boasts a stunning panoramic footbridge, while the Gaislachkogl (3,048m) features an incredible viewing platform.

The resort remains lively throughout the season, and Easter is no exception. Visitors can experience the weekly Night Show at the Gaislachkogl middle station, where a spectacular combination of music, fireworks, and gourmet food creates an unforgettable alpine celebration.

Holiday deal: A seven night stay at Hotel Garni Schönblick, arriving 19 April 2025 is priced from £534 pp based on two sharing a double room with breakfast included. Flights and transfers extra.

Portes du Soleil, France

Spring skiing in Avoriaz is an experience like no other - where sunny days, soft snow, and lively après-ski create the perfect end to the season. Perched at 1,800 metres, Avoriaz guarantees excellent skiing conditions well into April, with its signature spring snow offering a smooth and playful ride, plus offering access to 600 km of pistes in the greater Portes du Soleil Area.

Forget the heavy winter gear - this is the time for sunglasses, lighter layers, and long afternoons soaking up the sun on panoramic terraces. Beyond the slopes, Avoriaz comes alive with exciting events, from freeride competitions to freestyle showcases and even a life-sized escape game.

As the season winds down, Closing Week (April 13th-21st, 2025) brings a festival atmosphere, complete with concerts, parties, and unique on-snow activities. Whether carving turns under bluebird skies or celebrating in the resort’s vibrant après-ski scene, Easter skiing in Avoriaz is all about making the most of spring in the mountains.

Holiday deal: A seven night stay at Pierre & Vacances Residence Atria-Crozats is priced from £727 total for a self-catered apartment sleeping up to four people. Flights and transfers extra.

La Plagne, France

La Plagne is a top choice for Easter skiing, especially for families, thanks to its variety of villages and relaxed atmosphere. With much of its skiable terrain north-facing and above 2,000m, it offers reliable snow conditions late into the season. The resort sees an average of 18cm of fresh snow per week at Easter, with a snow range from 1,250m to 3,250m and 34% snowmaking coverage, ensuring great conditions.

Whether visitors prefer the ski-in-ski-out convenience of Belle Plagne or the charming chalet feel of Plagne 1800, La Plagne continues to be a favourite for a spring ski getaway. Plus this Easter, La Plagne have launched a new event La Mega Bell Course, a race series designed to thrill skiers of all ages.

Holiday deal: A seven night stay at Hôtel Les Balcons Villages arriving 12 April 2025 is priced from £509 pp, based on two sharing a double room with breakfast included. Flights and transfers extra.

La Plagne, France. (Photo: Jour Blanc Studio) | Jour Blanc Studio

Verbier, Switzerland

Skiing in Verbier this Easter promises an enticing mix of great deals, extended piste time, and pleasant spring conditions. As the season winds down, visitors can take advantage of discounted flights, accommodations, transfers, and even lift passes.

With longer daylight hours, skiers enjoy more time on the slopes, making the most of every run before unwinding at an après-ski spot bathed in warm sunshine. While some lower or linked ski areas may close in April, the vibrant atmosphere and exceptional conditions more than make up for it.

Easter in Verbier also brings a festive spirit with the HOP festival from 18 to 20 April 2025, offering egg hunts for children, a treasure hunt for older participants, and lively DJ sets at Place Blanche. A special edition of Oddicy, an immersive investigative game, will unfold across the resort on Saturday, while Sunday’s traditional Easter egg hunt, organized by Verbier Tourism, will create cherished family memories.

Holiday deal: A seven night stay at Hotel Montpelier, arriving 13 April 2025, is priced from £741 pp based on two sharing a double room with breakfast included. Flights and transfers extra.

Val d’Isère, France

Ski France is offering a 20% discount on lift passes for the week of 5 April 2025 at Chalet Skadi in Val d’Isère. Located just 400 metres from the Solaise Express Ski Elevator, Chalet Skadi provides a peaceful retreat, combining wood, stone, and tile for a rustic yet refined feel. Split into a selection of apartments, guests can relax and enjoy views of the snowy mountains or unwind in the on-site spa with an indoor swimming pool, hammam, sauna, and a range of facial and body treatments.

To enhance the stay, Ski France offers convenient services such as ski equipment preparation upon arrival and room delivery of breakfast. A week’s stay in Chalet Skadi from 23 March 2025 costs £3,186 in total based on four people sharing a two bedroom apartment.