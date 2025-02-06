Uber has now launched at some of Europe’s most popular ski resorts making travel even easier.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uber Ski has launched in seven European countries, offering seamless, fixed-price rides from major transport hubs to some of the continent’s most popular resorts. Available in Austria, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, Uber Ski allows riders to book a vehicle, equipped with ski and snowboard racks, at the tap of a button.

Whether you’re heading to the mountains or returning after a weekend on the slopes, Uber Ski ensures a stress-free journey. From the iconic slopes of Val d’Isère in the French Alps to the stunning Sierra Nevada range in Spain, Uber Ski provides direct, affordable transfers from airports and train stations to more than 90 ski resorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fixed-price fares start from just €49 for up to five passengers, with the option to reserve a ride up to 60 days in advance. The new travel product has launched in response to rising demand for Uber’s services in winter tourist hotspots around Europe.

Uber has now launched at some of Europe’s most popular ski resorts making travel even easier. (Photo: Uber) | Uber

Data from winter 2024, shows demand from international customers for Uber’s services more than doubled in resorts like Courchevel in France and Gstaad in Switzerland. In 2024 almost half a million international travellers opened the Uber app across popular European alpine destinations with British, American and German tourists accounting for the majority of travellers seeking Uber’s help with their winter getaways.

Anabel Diaz, Vice President, EMEA Mobility at Uber, said: “We’re excited to bring Uber Ski to some of Europe’s most popular winter destinations, making it easier than ever for skiers and snowboarders to get to the slopes. Whether you’re heading off for a weekend in the mountains or catching a transfer from the airport, Uber Ski offers a seamless, affordable, and hassle-free way to travel with all your gear.” Uber Ski is the latest product innovation from Uber that was first piloted in Les Deux Alpes and l’Alpe D’Huez and has now rolled out to 90 destinations accounting for some of the most popular slopes in the world.