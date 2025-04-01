Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heathrow Airport Easter holiday flights could be thrown into chaos and cancelled as strike action has been announced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 500 workers at Heathrow are planning to take strike action at the airport after a row over pay, Unite the union said. April’s walkout would affect Wilson James Heathrow staff, who assist passengers with restricted mobility.

The industrial action is expected from April 5 to 9, with further strike dates in the pipeline if an agreement is not reached. The industrial action will last four days over Easter, meaning holiday flights could be disrupted during the peak travel season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite, the UK’s leading union, said the workers are angry at being paid an average of 9.5 per cent less than Wilson James staff at Gatwick performing the same role.

Heathrow Airport Easter holiday flights could be thrown into chaos and cancelled as strike action has been announced. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Wilson James and Heathrow are both highly profitable, so there is absolutely no excuse for these workers to be paid far less than their colleagues at Gatwick. Unite is backing these workers 100 per cent in their fight for fair pay.”

Unite regional officer Martin West said: “Wilson James’ Heathrow workers go above and beyond in their work every day to support and look after passengers. They care deeply about their jobs but have been forced into taking strike action because Wilson James is treating them as second-class workers.

“The responsibility for the disruption that will be caused lies entirely with the company. HAL, which is hugely profitable, needs to step in and ensure Wilson James tables a pay offer that takes into account the indefensible difference in wages between Heathrow and Gatwick.”