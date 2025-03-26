Holidaymakers will face travel disruption as handlers and security staff at European airports are set to strike next week.

Brussels Airport and Charleroi Airport, the main airports serving Belgium's capital, have cancelled flights on Monday, March 31. Brussels Airport will not operate any departing flights and warned that arriving flights could be impacted. Charleroi Airport has scrapped all flights, both departing and arriving.

UK airports with flights to Brussels include London Heathrow, London City, London Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Birmingham, Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow and Belfast. UK airports with flights to Charleroi include London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, London Heathrow and London City.

Brussels Airport shared an update for those impacted by the flights, warning that travel disorder is forecasted. Passengers were told: "Due to a national strike on Monday, March 31 and the announced strike of a large number of the security staff and the personnel of the handlers, we expect major disruptions to airport operations on that day.

"To ensure the safety of passengers and staff, we have decided, in consultation with the airlines, not to operate any departing passenger flight on March 31. The airlines will contact passengers whose flight has been impacted. We ask you not to come to the airport on that day.”

It adds: "As departing passenger flights are cancelled, cancellations are also possible on arriving flights. We advise all passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline or on our website or the app.

"The flight overview on our website will show cancellations only once they are registered by the airline. We regret any inconvenience caused by this union action."

Charleroi Airport issued a similar statement regarding the strike. Passengers were advised: "Due to the national strike planned for Monday, March 31, as a joint trade union front, and the lack of staff present to ensure safe operations, all flights scheduled to and from Charleroi airport on that day will be cancelled. Passengers scheduled to fly to and from Charleroi next Monday will be contacted by their airline for a rebooking or refund.

"We regret the impact of this national strike on our passengers' travel plans and apologise for any inconvenience caused." CEO of SkyRefund Ivaylo Danailov advised holidaymakers on how they should be compensated if impacted by the strikes.

He said: "As an air passenger, you may be entitled to flight cancellation compensation if you have been informed of the cancellation less than 14 days before departure, the flight had been scheduled to depart from the EU - or in some cases, it can qualify if it was to the EU and operated by an EU airline - and that you have a confirmed booking, demonstrated by a reservation confirmation that includes your name and flight number. If your flight is cancelled and you choose to be reimbursed, you are legally entitled to a full refund for both your cancelled flight and your return flight because you were unable to reach your destination.

"Your air passenger rights are covered by EU Regulation 261/2004 and UK law. You can receive up to €600 (£501) if your flight is delayed over 3 hours or cancelled less than 14 days before departure."