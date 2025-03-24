The Cyclades are the crown jewel of the Aegean, perfectly encapsulating the essence of the Greek summer.

Oia in Santorini is a very popular destination with its whitewashed houses and mesmerizing skies seem as if they were plucked out of a Renaissance painting. However, Santorini is now facing some challenges including ever-increasing tourist arrivals, rising prices and now, concerns about the recent earthquakes. Although experts assure that Santorini is safe, you may want to look into what other options you have in the Aegean.

Luckily, there is no shortage of breathtaking islands in the Cyclades, each with its own stunning mix of beaches, scenery, and culture. And more and more travellers, both local and international, are catching on.

If you are seeking a different kind of Greek island adventure, then Ferry Hopper has listed the other stunning Greek islands you can visit.

The Cyclades are the crown jewel of the Aegean, perfectly encapsulating the essence of the Greek summer. (Photo: Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Paros

Once a hidden gem popular with students in Greece, Paros has steadily gained international fame, and for good reason. With traditional whitewashed villages, golden beaches and crystal clear waters, buzzing nightlife, and a short hop from Athens, what’s not to love about Paros? The main town of Parikia is where the island’s heart beats, but beyond that, you will find an abundance of Instagramable spots, such as the seaside village Naoussa with a distinct cosmopolitan vibe, or the hillside village of Lefkes surrounded by pine forests, olive groves and vineyards.

How to get to Paros

Paros has an airport with regular domestic connections and seasonal international charter flights, as well as a central port in Parikia that connects the island to Athens and other Cycladic islands, including Naxos, Santorini and Milos .From the port of Piraeus near Athens, there are up to 8 daily ferry crossings in the summer and the journey takes 3 to 5.5 hours. During the summer, you can also hop on a ferry in Rafina, near the Athens International Airport, and be in Paros in about 3 hours.

Naxos

If you are looking for a Greek island that has it all, from dreamy beaches to ancient ruins and deep-rooted traditions, then look no further than Naxos. As the largest and most self-sufficient of the Cycladic islands, there is more to Naxos than postcard-perfect views. The island’s landmark, Portara, a grand marble gate from an unfinished temple dedicated to Apollo, stands proudly at the entrance of Naxos Town. Venture further inland and you’ll travel through time, passing by ancient Greek temples, Venetian castles, and remote mountain villages like Apeiranthos.

How to get to Naxos

While Naxos has an airport that serves domestic flights, the most popular (and fun) way of traveling to the island is by ferry. From Piraeus there are up to 9 daily crossings to the port of Naxos, with the ferry ride lasting 3 to 6 hours. Alternatively, you can usually travel to Naxos from Rafina during the summer, however crossings are less frequent. If you are island hopping, you can also visit Naxos from other Cycladic islands, such as Paros, Santorini and Milos, as well as Heraklion in Crete.

Milos

Arguably one of the best-kept secrets in Greece, Milos offers a quieter, more romantic Greek island escape. With a volcanic landscape similar to Santorini, which means otherworldly beaches and seaside villages, Milos is perfect if you want to experience the Aegean’s raw natural beauty. Take Sarakiniko Beach, for example; often compared to a lunar landscape, its smooth, white volcanic rock formations stand in stark contrast to the turquoise sea. For something a bit more intimate though, you will need to go off the beaten path and board a boat to Kleftiko, famous for its sea caves and azure waters.

How to get to Milos

While there is an airport on Milos near Adamas, it only serves domestic flights. The most popular way of traveling to Milos is by ferry, with regular connections to Athens and other islands in the Cyclades. During the summer months, there are up to 7 ferries setting sail from Piraeus to Milos every day, with the trip lasting 2.5 to 4 hours. From Lavrio, on the southern coast of Attica, there are about 6 ferries per week in the summer, taking 9 to 15 hours to reach Milos.