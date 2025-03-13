I’m a travel expert: here are 5 must-visit European cities for watching Eurovision this year

Malmö, Sweden, is one of the best places to visit during the Eurovision Song Contest, experts say.

Eurovision 2025 is almost upon us. This year, the iconic song contest is being held in the Swiss city of Basel on 13th-17th May.

Now entering its 69th year, Eurovision continues to grow in popularity. Last year, 163 million people tuned in to watch it across 37 countries, an increase of 1 million since 20231.

But if you’re a self-proclaimed Eurovision fanatic, the best way to experience it is to visit a European city that goes equally as Eurovision-mad.

Laura Evans Fisk, head of digital & engagement at eurochange comments: “Whilst it is super fun to invite your friends and family over and watch Eurovision on the box, there is a real magic to making a holiday out of it and creating some special Eurovision memories.

“Cities which have either hosted the contest in the past, or just generally love Eurovision, are fantastic places to be during the song contest, and you can really soak up that crazy Eurovision-fever. With flights starting from less than £50 from the UK, you can easily make it a budget trip too.”

If you’re inspired by the idea of a Eurovision holiday, Laura shares her recommendations for the top European destinations for experiencing the magical song contest this year.

Malmö, Sweden

Return flights: London Stansted to Copenhagen - starting from £48 in May

“This Swedish city is rich in Eurovision heritage, having hosted the event 3 times (in 1992, 2013 and most recently in 2024).

“Sweden takes Eurovision very seriously, the proud home of everyone’s favourite disco group and previous entrants, Abba. Its national selection process for the Eurovision entry, the Melodifestivalen, is also a huge competition in itself and is taken very seriously.

“Malmö embraces the competition with citywide celebrations, public viewing areas, and related events throughout Eurovision week. It is also a very compact and walkable city, making it easy to navigate and go between venues.”

2. Geneva, Switzerland

Return flights: London Gatwick to Geneva - starting from £84 in May

“Whilst the 2025 Eurovision is being held in the neighbouring Swiss city, Basel, accommodation price hikes and the huge influx of tourists expected to visit can make booking a ticket for any screening events and restaurant reservations pretty tricky.

“Visiting an alternative city in the same country can be a great way to still get a sense of Eurovision fever, with fewer crowds. In fact, Geneva came a close 2nd when the host city was selected.

“With lots of connections to mainland Europe, Geneva is a wonderfully vibrant place to be during Eurovision with visitors from across the continent and beyond. Plenty of bars, restaurants and local venues host Eurovision viewing parties.”

3. Berlin, Germany

Return flights: London Gatwick to Berlin - starting from £52 in May

“Berlin is arguably one of the best party cities in Europe. Hundreds of legendary nightclubs and bars make it the perfect place to go all-out for a post-Eurovision show party.

“But if after-parties aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty for Eurovision fans to do in Berlin. The iconic Brandenburg gate often hosts a big Eurovision screening party, and many LGBTQIA+ bars host fun Eurovision-themed karaoke and DJ events.”

4. Bergen, Norway

Return flights: London Gatwick to Bergen - starting from £119 in May

“A previous host of Eurovision in 1986, Norwegians are huge fans of the contest t. Almost 1M people in Norway tuned in to watch Eurovision in 2024, and it consistently ranks among the countries with the highest viewing figures in Europe2.

“Bergen is a fantastic city to visit during Eurovision. Beautifully surrounded by fjords and mountains, it boasts some incredible scenery. The city truly lights up during Eurovision, with huge gatherings in the streets and themed nights in its bars and restaurants.

“During the daytime, you can soak in some of the amazing historic architecture at the Bryggen Wharf, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a picturesque collection of colourful wooden buildings.”

5. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Return flights: London Stansted to Amsterdam - starting from £85 in May

“Eurovision is incredibly popular in the Netherlands, so visiting its capital city, Amsterdam, is a great way to experience the contest.

“This city is well known for its art and music scene, which means the whole city lights up when Eurovision week begins. The centre of Amsterdam is filled with street parties, and independent cinemas have been known to show special Eurovision screenings in the past.

“Coincidentally, May is also peak Tulip season in Amsterdam, so you’ll also have the chance to see its beautiful flower displays dotted around the city gardens and markets while you’re there.”