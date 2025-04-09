Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you are in the UK, get ready for the Pink Moon, which is taking place sooner than you may realise.

For someone who is obsessed with the colour pink, when I heard about the PInk Moon, I have to admit that I got more than a little excited. According to the BBC’s Sky At Night Magazine, “The term 'Pink Moon' is considered a reference to the onset of spring and the pink flowers that blossom around this time of year.

“Search online and you'll find numerous outlets explaining that the Pink Moon is named after a type of flower called 'Phlox', which blossoms scented pink flowers.”

Is the PInk Moon actually pink?

Unfortunately for me, the Pink Moon isn’t actually pink, but might have an orangish tint but that will only be because there is dust in the air.

Is the PInk Moon a Full Moon?

Yes, the Pink Moon is the fourth full moon of the year.

Is the Pink Moon a micromoon too?

Yes, the Pink Moon is a micromoon. According to the website Star Walk, Micromoon is a “Full or New Moon around apogee (the farthest distance from the Earth.”

When can you see the PInk Moon in the UK?

BBC’s Sky at Night magazine reports that “From the UK, the Pink Moon rises on 13th April at 21:08 UTC and will be visible in the southeast around 22:30 UTC.” According to Time Out, “As any seasoned stargazer will know, the darker and more clear an area is, the better. That means that to see the pink moon in its full glory, you’ll need to base yourself somewhere with minimal light pollution with an unobstructed horizon.

“If you find somewhere suitable, it’ll be hard to miss. You can appreciate with the naked eye, or for closer look, a telescope or binoculars will do the trick.”