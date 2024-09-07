A body of a woman has been found in the seardh for Jenny Hastings, wife of former Scottish rugby international Scott Hastings, who has been missing since Tuesday

Police have said that a body of a woman has been found in search for the wife of former Scotland rugby player Scott Hastings. Police Scotland said that the woman’s body was found near Hound Point in South Queensferry at around 3.20pm on Saturday 7 September.

Sky News reported that “Officers say that the body has not been formally identified but that the family of Jenny Hastings, whose husband is the former Scotland rugby player Scott Hastings, have been informed.”

After Jenny Hastings went missing for a swim, the family released a statement which said: “It’s with huge sadness that we write to advise you that Jenny went for a swim in the Firth of Forth on the afternoon of Tuesday 3 September 2024 and that the incident is being treated by the police as a high risk missing person case.”

The statement went on to say that “The Hastings family are absolutely heartbroken.

“Jenny and Scott have a huge following of friends from all walks of life including those that work in the media and we ask that at this moment in time we are allowed to grieve privately with family members.”

“For the time being we request that you hold off from messaging us directly and/or posting on any social media until further news.

“We know that you all care for us deeply and as soon as we hear any update from the police we will advise accordingly.

“We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in our hearts and hope she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life.”

The statement was signed, “Scott, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne & Ian.”

Scott Hastings, the younger brother of former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings, is a former Scottish International. He has worked for both Sky Sports and ITV after moving into broadcasting.

You can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.