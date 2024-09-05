The wife of former Scottish rugby international Scott Hastings has been missing since Tuesday, with the family left “absolutely heartbroken” following her disappearance.

Jenny Hastings was last seen when she went swimming in the Firth of Forth on Tuesday afternoon in Wardie Bay, Edinburgh, and has not been heard from since.

In a statement, the family revealed that Jenny had “struggled with her mental health for a number of years”. They added: “It’s with huge sadness that we write to advise you that Jenny went for a swim in the Firth of Forth on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 3, 2024, and that the incident is being treated by the police as a high-risk missing person case.”

The family’s statement continued: “Jenny and Scott have a huge following of friends from all walks of life, including those that work in the media, and we ask that at this moment in time we are allowed to grieve privately with family members.”

They also requested privacy for now, saying: “For the time being, we request that you hold off from messaging us directly and/or posting on any social media until further news. We know that you all care for us deeply and as soon as we hear any update from the police we will advise you accordingly.”

The family concluded: “We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts and hope that she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life.” The statement was signed by family members Scott, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne, and Ian.

In 2017, Jenny faced a harrowing 36-hour disappearance that was linked to her ongoing 20-year battle with depression. During that incident, she was found 10 miles from her home, wandering in the Pentland Hills near Edinburgh without her phone or any means of contacting her family.

Jennifer was eventually located by chance after encountering someone she hadn’t seen in years, who alerted authorities to her whereabouts.