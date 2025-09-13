Kirkcaldy High Street closed: Emergency services close town centre as fire blazes

A busy high street has been closed by emergency services this afternoon as firefighters battle to bring a blaze under control.

Fire crews are in attendance at a blaze at a building in Kirkcaldy that has resulted in the High Street being closed.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.20am on Saturday after reports of the fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were in attendance at the fire at the High Street in Kirkcaldy.

Three appliances and a height appliance are in attendance.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Around 11.20am on Saturday, 13 September, 2025, we were called to a report of a fire within a disused building on High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance and High Street is closed at Mid Street and Dunnikier Way.

“There is no risk to the wider public.”