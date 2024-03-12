Legacy Independent Funeral Directors: 'Human ashes' found and 35 bodies to be identified after parlour raid
Suspected human ashes were discovered at the funeral parlour where 35 bodies were removed following a police raid last week. Humberside Police launched a probe into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull after officers received reports of "concern for care of the deceased".
In an update on Tuesday (March 12), Humberside Police Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said they have found a “quantity of what we suspect to be human ashes”, as they are pursuing "extensive lines of inquiries."
After the bodies were removed from the premises, a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position. They both have been bailed, said Mr McLoughlin.
He said: “So far, we are pursuing extensive lines of inquiry, and have special search and forensic teams conducting thorough searches of various business premises that are linked to the suspects that were detained this weekend.
“I can confirm that a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful, decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.
“They have since been released on police bail with conditions whilst our investigation is continuing. I recognise that this is a distressing time for all of those affected and I have no doubt it will have a significant impact across all our local communities and beyond.”
The police said they had received 1000 calls of concern regarding the case. Police had raided all three branches - two in Hull and one in Beverley.
Mr McLoughlin added: “I would encourage anyone who has concerns about the service that they have received from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors that have not yet contacted us to please contact us on the dedicated hotline.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to speak directly to the families and loved ones affected by this truly terrible set of circumstances. My heart goes out to you all and I can only imagine how distressing and upsetting it will be for you and your families. I know that they will want or need much more information than I can give you today.
“But as we progress with the investigation, I want to reassure you that we will provide you updates as soon as we can and I also want to give you a personal commitment that I will do everything possible to give you the answers that you deserve.”
According to its website, Legacy Independent Funeral Directors is a family-run business established in 2010.
