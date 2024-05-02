Leicester fire: residents told not to open windows or doors as 'large' blaze breaks out at commercial building
Residents have been warned to keep their windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at a commercial building in Leicester.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Jarvis Street at around 3.45am on Thursday morning (May 2). While response has been majorly stepped down, three fire crews remain at the scene this morning.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "We are currently dealing with a large industrial fire in the area of All Saints Road and Great Central Street in the Leicester City Centre. Please ensure you keep your doors and windows closed if you live in the area."
Authorities do not believe that there is anyone inside the burning building, with no injuries reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.
The incident has caused some road closures nearby, with drivers warned of possible delays as a result. They are being advised to avoid Bath Lane and surrounding areas, including All Saints Road, Jarvis Street, Great Central Street and Welles Street.
