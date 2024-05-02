Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents have been warned to keep their windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at a commercial building in Leicester.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Jarvis Street at around 3.45am on Thursday morning (May 2). While response has been majorly stepped down, three fire crews remain at the scene this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "We are currently dealing with a large industrial fire in the area of All Saints Road and Great Central Street in the Leicester City Centre. Please ensure you keep your doors and windows closed if you live in the area."

Authorities do not believe that there is anyone inside the burning building, with no injuries reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.