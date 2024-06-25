Lily Wright: Police appeal to find girl, 14, missing from Canterbury

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing with an older man.

Police in Kent are trying to track down Lily Wright, 14, who was reported missing from Canterbury on Monday.

Police said: “Lily, who is more widely known as Kalia, is believed to have boarded a train from Canterbury West railway station accompanied by an unknown older male. It is thought they boarded a London-bound service at around 1.30pm and that they may been headed to an address in Welling in Bexley.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lily also has links to Ashford in Kent. She is white, about 5ft 5in, slim and has shoulder-length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black T- shirt and white Nike trainers. The man she was with is possibly on his late teens and was wearing a grey top and grey jogging bottoms.

Officers say they are concerned for Lily’s welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Kent Police on 999, quoting reference 24-1061.

Related topics:Kent

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.