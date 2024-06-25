Lily Wright: Police appeal to find girl, 14, missing from Canterbury
Police in Kent are trying to track down Lily Wright, 14, who was reported missing from Canterbury on Monday.
Police said: “Lily, who is more widely known as Kalia, is believed to have boarded a train from Canterbury West railway station accompanied by an unknown older male. It is thought they boarded a London-bound service at around 1.30pm and that they may been headed to an address in Welling in Bexley.”
Lily also has links to Ashford in Kent. She is white, about 5ft 5in, slim and has shoulder-length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black T- shirt and white Nike trainers. The man she was with is possibly on his late teens and was wearing a grey top and grey jogging bottoms.
Officers say they are concerned for Lily’s welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Kent Police on 999, quoting reference 24-1061.
