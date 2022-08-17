A fire by London Bridge station has caused travel chaos as Tube services and train routes were hit by delays and cancellations.

London Bridge station ground to a halt after a huge fire broke out underneath one of the railway arches.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled the blaze under the railway arches in Union Street, central London, this morning.

Both the London Underground and rail services were affected by the fire, which has caused delays and cancellations throughout the day.

Trains to London Bridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated. Photo: LFB

How did the fire spread - what was the cause?

Firefighters initially started investigating smoke at the Tube station, and traced it to a car garage.

Four vehicles were destroyed, and cars, e-scooters and bikes in a neighbouring unit were also decimated.

The Evening Standard reported that a battery-powered rickshaw is thought to have overheated and caused the inferno.

Dramatic videos and pictures of the scene showed black smoke filling the sky.

Station commander Wayne Johnson, who was at the scene, said: “The blaze was producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

“Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings were evacuated.”

No one was injured in the blaze. Fire investigators have begun their investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Southwark Street is closed between Southwark Bridge Road and Lavington Street whilst crews continue to make the scene safe.

Lauren Chopin, who lives in an apartment which is a two-minute walk from the fire, told PA she had to wear a mask in her apartment due to the fumes.

“There is a lot of smoke all through Union Street and neighbouring streets, there are many fire emergency services trying to put out the fire,” the 20-year-old said.

“It sometimes slows down and the smoke becomes whiter, only to be followed by another huge burst of black smoke… we have closed all doors and windows to limit the amount of smoke coming in.”

London Bridge station has ground to a halt after a huge fire broke out underneath the railway arches. Photo: LFB

What trains are affected by the fire?

Direct services between Cambridge and Brighton via London Bride have been cancelled.

A reduced service is running between Gatwick Airport and Bedford, which calls at London Bridge.

Is the Tube running from London Bridge?

Both London Bridge and Southwark London Underground stations were closed, as buildings in the area were evacuated, however both have now reopened.