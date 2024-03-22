Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tram workers in London have suspended their planned strikes to allow talks amid a dispute over pay. Members of Unite on London Trams were due to walk out on Sunday evening (March 24) until early on Thursday (March 26_ over claims that other London Underground workers who perform the same roles are paid up to £10,000 more a year.

Unite said the disparity is causing Tramlink staffing shortages because workers leave as soon as a higher-paid job becomes available. If the talks do not resolve the dispute, strike action will take place from May 5 to 9 and July 11 to 15, said Unite.

Strikes by tram workers suspended to allow talks on pay dispute

Unite regional officer Bruce Swann said: “As a sign of good faith, our members have agreed to suspend strike action after Transport for London said it would meaningfully negotiate with Unite over pay disparities.

“Strike action will occur during May and July, however, if a satisfactory outcome is not reached during the talks.”